21K School, Asia's Largest Online School, goes global with the launch of World Campus

Singapore, September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 21K School announced the launch of a new global school, (https://www.21kschool.world) 21K School World Campus specifically designed for students in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

21K School World Campus would be operating in all time zones covering 205 countries and 1.5 Billion School going students.

With (https://www.cambridgeinternational.org) International Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and Pearson Edexcel qualifications, 21K School aims to get quality education in the world's most remote parts.

21K School is a one-of-its-kind academic institution that gives children an opportunity to learn, innovate, grow and move with the times, all from the comfort of their homes. Set up in 2020, the 21K School community has grown to over 8,000 learners from 74 countries and 500 plus facilitators.

Santhosh, Co-founder and CEO of 21K School said, "We offer stress free personalised learning for our students which makes education a fun and fulfilling experience for our learners. They have been our biggest source of inspiration and growth as they bring in other learners looking for this stress free experience. We have set ourselves an ambitious goal to serve 1 million learners in the next 5 years. We are re-imagining and building our future as we speak."

21K School provides students with more time, varied subject choices, futuristic courses and career readiness, ensuring students are more future ready. Our vision is to create an enriching learning environment for all our K12 learners, irrespective of their geographical location. We are reimagining the school experience with student-centric experiences driven by innovation and thought leadership. We aim to make 16 years of schooling meaningful and joyful for everyone involved.

Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder of 21K School, said, "We believe that every child deserves an equal opportunity at success, regardless of where they live or what their socio-economic status is. We are creating this new innovative approach to educating people around the globe by providing them with quality live classes conducted through our proprietary technology delivered by native-English speaking teachers."

The school will be open to learners from all over the world and will offer a variety of subjects that cater to each learner's unique needs. With this new venture, 21K School is looking to expand its reach and provide quality education to as many people as possible.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)