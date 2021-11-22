300 Million and Counting, Truecaller Users are Taking the Right Call

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has announced the significant milestone of 300 million users monthly, cementing its position as one of the largest caller ID and spam detection services in the world.
Just over a year ago, it was 250 Million strong, which means 50 Million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020 in order to build their safety net. Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages. However, India continues to be the largest market with over 220 Million active users, with a reach that is spread across the country.
The 300 Million milestone achieved on 22nd November 2021 is a testament to the trust and faith that consumers have in the platform. Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, and others for an enriching user experience and taken various initiatives in the recent past like covid relief to help provide easy access to a large set of updated information related to covid designated hospitals, test centers and even identifying scammers to save people from dealing difficult situations.
"We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have played a part in making Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, our teams have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that it is today. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future," says Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller.
For more information, please contact: press@truecaller.com
We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication.
Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and more than 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (8 October 2021).
For more information, please visit (https://corporate.truecaller.com).
