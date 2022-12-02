3rd Edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards to be held virtually on December 5, 2022

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): The 3rd edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards initiated by DreamCatchers a leading research organization will be held virtually on 5th December 2022. DreamCatchers brings this initiative of Global Kids Achievers Awards to recognize kids achievers across the globe who are pushing the boundaries of excellence in various fields at a tender age.

Global Kids Achievers Awards 2022 is a most reputed Award that is going to honor children from various verticals such as Writing, Modeling, Arts, Dance, Science, Acting, Sports, Music, Innovation, Singing, etc and provide them a unique platform which motivates them to excel in their respective vertical. At GKAA, we celebrate children's achievements that combine creativity and innovation with results and recognize them as they set new standards of bringing glory within their respective fields.

This year, 100 kids are going to get felicitated at the virtual platform on 5th December 2022. To name a few are Aelita Andre from Australia, Shanah Manjeru from Kenya, Muhammad Ali Moula from UAE, Jyash Tholiya, Rayansh Boddu, Aaditri Gattu, Koduri Advaitha Bharathi, Ramananda Karthikeya, Akshita Malik, Krinith Pavithra, Ashaya Siddharth, Sia Sehgal, Abhay Ram Nathani, Yashica Salwan, Ayushman Jhingran, Tanuj Samaddar, Koduri Abhinava Varchaswi, Arshil Saini, Shreya G Hipparagi from India, Muhammad Ayad from Pakistan, Bala Karthik Baskaran from Sweden and many others.

Sharing her vision, Director Harpreett Ghai said that she is very positive about the initiative as this brings loads of motivation to kids with extraordinary talents and makes parents feel proud of their children.

Follow us at Facebook: (http://www.facebook.com/globalkidsachieversawards)

Tag us at Instagram: (http://www.instagram.com/globalkidsachieversawards)

For All updates, visit website: (http://www.globalkidsachieversawards.com)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)