4ever Bold: Pre-Launch Bookings open for the New BMW X4

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new BMW X4. The much-awaited Sports Activity Coupe will be available in a special 'Black Shadow Edition' in limited numbers only. The car can be exclusively reserved online through the BMW Shop for INR 50,000 only.
New exterior looks, modern interior, improved equipment and updated infotainment, BMW has given the new BMW X4 a comprehensive refresh. The car is scheduled to be launched in India in March 2022.
Customers can complete their pre-launch bookings on (https://shop.bmw.in/#/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://shop.bmw.in through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.
For ease of ownership, customized financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India. Customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.
