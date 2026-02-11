PNN Vasai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) during the calendar year 2026, Suraksha Smart City, Vasai is ready to begin the phased delivery of 5,868 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) homes. One of the largest integrated township developments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) deliveries will be undertaken building-wise across Phase 1 of the project. A milestone that reinforces Suraksha Group's commitment to the Government of India's 'Housing for All' mission also tells the story of Vasai's emergence as a key residential hub under the Mumbai 4.0 growth framework. The large-scale handover of homes under the PMAY is expected to ensure a positive and meaningful contribution to the affordable housing ecosystem in the MMR.

Suraksha Smart City has been built with the use of advanced precast construction technologies, supported by one of the most extensive mechanisation initiatives in the country. The integration of a first-of-its-kind 3D casting module has enabled consistent quality control and accelerated execution, ensuring timely delivery of homes built to robust standards. Commenting on the development, Jash Panchamia, Promoter, Suraksha Smart City said, "Delivering homes at this scale under PMAY represents more than a construction achievement. It reflects our belief that affordability should never come at the cost of quality or planning. We have been innovative and ensured disciplined execution and aim to create long-term value for residents as we contribute meaningfully to the region's overall urban growth."

The 1 BHK PMAY homes are priced at Rs 22.5 lakh and structured to enable beneficiaries to combine personal contribution with a direct government subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh, making home ownership attainable for first-time buyers. Select buildings have already applied for Occupation Certificates, and homebuyers have begun site inspections, marking a significant emotional milestone for many families. The fit-out is being executed in a phased and safety-focused manner, with deliveries planned building-wise. Located within walking distance of Vasai Railway Station, Suraksha Smart City combines affordability with access to essential infrastructure and township amenities, offering residents a balanced urban lifestyle. The commencement of PMAY home deliveries at Suraksha Smart City, Vasai will continue to strengthen Suraksha's position as a focal point for inclusive housing development, adding renewed momentum to the real estate landscape of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)