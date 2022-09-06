Aakruthi Properties launches phase 4 of its flagship development Aakruthi Natureville Beyond

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/SRV): Aakruthi Properties, a pioneer real estate developer in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is all set to launch phase 4 of its flagship development Natureville Beyond. Fueled by the vision to build sustainable communities, Aakruthi Properties conceived Natureville Beyond, a multi-phased township project spread across an area of 50 acres with 500 homes. Phase 4 of the development consists of 125 premium and large-size villa plots for a secure and long-term investment.

Incorporated in 2012, under the able leadership and guidance of Manjunath HR and Manjunath V, phase 4 of the project will bring together modern state of infrastructure teamed with sustainable lifestyle. Aakruthi Natureville Beyond, is a premium villa plot development, about 10 Kms from Hopefarm Junction, Whitefield Bangalore that boasts of a private lake and luxury amenities like putt golf, modern clubhouse, Miyawaki forests, 10,000+ trees in the project and more.

Highlighting the phase 4 launch and the brand ideology, Manjunath HR, Managing Partner shared, "Aakruthi Natureville Beyond is not just another development or community. Our vision is to create a unique lifestyle destination that provides patrons world-class amenities, and the tenderness of Mother Nature. At Aakruthi Properties, we understand our responsibility towards the environment and ensure sustainable practices across our projects. We witnessed immense success during the launch of phase 1, 2 and 3 with 350+ consumers invested in the same."

Manjunath HR further added, "While initiating the development in 2018, water resource was a major challenge and we wanted to resolve the problem permanently. This gave birth to the idea of building a self-sustaining lake. The passionate team at Aakruthi proceeded to build its own private lake in 4 acres to promote water conservation and rainwater harvesting. Today, we have over 100+ recharge pits to rainwater through saucer drains that is stored and redistribute it to the community. The lake is our constant effort to create a sustainable community that caters to villages spread across 3Km radius around Natureville every month."

With over 3 years of meticulous planning starting with land acquisition in 2014, Natureville Phase 1 was launched in 2018 and was well received amongst the young and ambitious millennials who are extremely keen on seeking out and investing in value-for-money properties. With best-in-class infrastructure and over 60% open space, Aakruthi Natureville Beyond includes a nature trail, bird bath, fruit orchard and outdoor working pods, with over 4000 trees and lush green lands.

Natureville Beyond - a multiple phased, 50 Acre township project aims to provide:

- Satisfaction of basic human needs for clean air and water, nestled amongst an abundant green landscape

- Protection and enhancement of local and regional ecosystems and biological diversity

- Conservation of water, land, energy, and non-renewable resources, including maximum feasible reduction, recovery, and reuse and recycling of waste

Natureville Beyond is located at a 10Km proximity from Whitefield and near the upcoming Chennai-Bangalore expressway which is bound to see phenomenal growth in the decade ahead. The development has easy access to techparks, educational institutes, campuses, malls, recreation hotspots and healthcare, in the IT Hub of Whitefield which enhances the quality of life, and makes living at Natureville a fulfilling experience.

To date, Aakruthi Properties has successfully completed 10+ projects with over 600+ happy families with more than ten years of excellence in this industry. The company has also been recognized for its efforts and has been awarded The Best Plot Developer of the Year at Times Business Award 2022, Emerging Development of the Year 2020 and the Best Affordable Plot Developer of the Year 2018-2019.

