AB Rockstar releases new party song 'Killer' featuring Adah Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI/PNN): A new party number 'Killer' featuring AB Rockstar, Adah Sharma and Ikka has been released and is garnering much-needed attention from music lovers.
The song, which encompasses the elements of a party chartbuster, was released on March 10 is now racing towards 1 lakh views on YouTube.
Multi-talented AB Rockstar joined hands with Ikka and ZBlack music to present this latest party banger 'Killer' that features Bollywood actor Adah Sharma.
The high energy track 'Killer' is sung by AB Rockstar and the rap is by ace rapper Ikka.
The track is fresh and contemporary and presents very cool party vibes. While many have liked Ikka's rap, others have been smitten by cool lyrics by AB Rockstar.
The song has spectacular visuals and is packed with killer dance moves choreographed by Robby Singh, the song is produced by Harshil Dalal and is made under the label ZBlack Music.
Watch 'Killer' on the YouTube channel of ZBlack Music and don't forget to add it to your playlist of dance numbers as it is available on all major audio streaming platforms.
Click here to listen to the song: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ImJeamG0As)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
