Accurate Institute of Management and Technology maintains its 100% placement record year on year

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Achieving yet another distinctive and commendable feat, Accurate Institute of Management and Technology (https://www.accurate.in), which is one of the leading institutions offering a wide range of courses pertaining to different fields of studies, has emerged as the most successful institution that has set a record by providing 100 per cent placement to the students of its flagship program 'PGDM' year on year for the last more than a decade.

Now with its 16th batch to commence in the year 2021, Accurate has announced it has been celebrating 100 per cent campus placements of its students year after year.

Ranked amongst top 20 B-schools in North India,(https://www.accurate.in) has in this way created a benchmark and a tradition for the rest to follow. While Accurate students have bagged highly prestigious jobs at various multinational companies across the globe, the institution has been awarded by leading industry body ASSOCHAM for its outstanding performance in placements; it has been awarded AAA+ institute in UP. Imparting high quality education in various fields including Management, Engineering Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy and Diploma Courses, Accurate Institute ensures placement plus professional growth of each and every student on campus.

Poonam Sharma, Chairperson, Accurate Group of Institutions said, "It has been a matter of great pride that our talented students have bagged highly prestigious jobs at big corporates through campus placements with handsome salary packages. It is equally impressive to highlight our outstanding 100 per cent continuing placement track record. I take this opportunity to congratulate our faculty for imparting extraordinary education, training and efficient skills to the students which make them capable enough to be placed at renowned companies across the globe right at the campus."

Since the inception the students of PGDM program at Accurate are getting prestigious jobs during campus placements. A large number of big corporates such as Oriental Bank of Commerce/Bank of Maharashtra/HDFC Bank/ICICI Bank/Bata India/Redington/Exide Industries among others, have always taken big strides in recruiting its PGDM students "in campus" across the level of leadership position such as "management trainee" "business development manager" "HR professional" among others, and thereby offering handsome package to its students.

Needless to mention one of Accurate alumni is a drawing a salary package of Rs 85 lakh at an MNC in Dubai. Moreover, with last year milestone of achieving minimum salary package of 5 lakh for its students, it has announced to align higher by increasing the target of the average salary package for them in the coming session. Sensing the demand of the changing time, Accurate has taken a big leap forward in introducing various avant-garde concepts like blended learning, flipped classrooms and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). Accurate keeps on upgrading its curriculum and teaching pedagogy as per the changes and challenges of the dynamic market.

The institution is also continuously preparing its students to take on the emerging challenges by making them well versed and well-competent with all the required training. The expertise of Accurate lies in making its students industry ready by the time they pass out with flying colours. Accurate has been consistently reinventing management education with the objective of creating business ready global professionals who can navigate the ever-changing business landscape. The curriculum is constantly updated to meet the dynamic needs of industry and academia and the esteemed faculty of Accurate makes extraordinary efforts in imparting efficient training to students.

