Advince LLP - a multi-disciplinary platform providing various integrated products & services

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV Media): Introducing Advince, a one-stop platform for all financial, accounting, auditing, taxation, and advisory services. Its extensive experience deals in various government agencies such as Income Tax, Service Tax, GST, Professional Tax, STPI, SEZ, RBI, and others.

Advince provides world-class business solutions that are highly valued by clients and recognised by competitors for the growing demand for technical expertise and professional excellence. Advince LLP got Certified As "Quality in Business Standards" By International Trade Council (ITC).

As a global peak-body Chamber of Commerce, the ITC offers independent certifications that show an organization's adherence to global best business practices as benchmarked against the ITC's Quality in Business Standard.

Advince is founded by Ashutosh Kar. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Certified Public Accountant from the United States with PhD in Commerce. He has over 8 years of experience in a variety of fields such as Internal Audit, Statutory Audit, Tax Audit, Accounting, Direct Tax, Indirect Tax, SEZ, STPI, DGFT, and EOU. The registered office is in Odisha, with branches in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Currently, Advince is offering a one-year free subscription on Accounting Software, Advince Finance Suite for anyone and everyone, considering the present Covid-19 pandemic situation. To avail the offer drop an email to info@advincellp.com

CA Ashutosh Kar, CPA, PhD Founder of Advince, said, "At Advince, we take the time to understand our clients' businesses, goals, and functions. Our primary focus is always on the client. The goal is to be innovative and develop out-of-the-box solutions in order to provide value to our clients. Our strength lies not only in our ability to execute but also in our accessibility and approachability to our clients, as well as in our competitive fee structure, which provides better value to our customers."

Tax Services including direct tax, indirect tax, and compliance service, Virtual CFO including investor reporting, compliance review, and financial management, Audit and Assurance including audits under local GAAP and IFRS carried out by an associate firm registered under The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India which has been peer-reviewed, certifications and physical verifications, SOC documentation, and financial diligence support, and last but not the least Retainer Services including GST compliance, TDS compliance, and bookkeeping are some of the services performed by Advince.

Collaboration is one of the core values that allow achieving the best results as a team. As a result, Advince feels proud to announce their authorization partnership with ZOHO for ZOHO Books! Constant research to develop ways to streamline internal and external processes in order to automate tasks that would otherwise be manually repetitive, resulting in increased efficiency in business operations.

Advince's wide range of product offering includes -

Advince Finance Suite - Advince Books is accounting software that is hosted in the cloud. Whether you are a small business or a Fortune 500 corporation, the extensive feature set, combined with unique intelligence tools, will ensure high business efficiency. The salient features include inventory flexibility, professional-looking invoices, cloud-base access anywhere anytime, bank reconciliation, multi-currency solutions, report and analysis, and much more to offer.

Advince Cyber Cloud Backup - Hybrid cloud backup as a service solution powered by Acronis. It is easy to access, efficient to work and transact, and secure with unique AI-based ransomware protection.

Advince Cyber Protect - It is a unified cyber protection solution powered by Acronis. It safeguards data with next-generation AI-based anti-ransomware and anti-malware protection. Following an event, ensures quick and dependable recovery of system, data, and apps for any device. It enhances saving your IT resources by using a comprehensive endpoint management tool kit.

Advince Lead Generation Suite - It provides all the marketing tools with Unlimited access. The platform provides you with a suite of marketing products that you can use to grow your business, find leads, send emails, build a chatbot, and much more. It is one of the best lead generation software.

Advince Learning - It is a multi-disciplinary courses hub providing for the needs of students from various disciplines. The salient features include live sessions, interactive video lectures, highly qualified teachers, learn anywhere and anytime, affordable course prices, and free app download.

For more information, visit: (https://advincellp.com)

