NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: NetZero Finance Private Limited (NFPL), the financing arm of Aerem Solutions Private Limited (ASPL), today announced that CARE Ratings Ltd. has assigned a long-term rating of CARE BBB Stable and a short-term rating of CARE A3 to its bank facilities worth Rs. 250 crore. This rating underscores NFPL's robust integrated group structure, comfortable capitalization, and experienced leadership driving solar rooftop financing across India. The ratings reflect NFPL's strong backing from Aerem Group's diversified investor base, including Blume Ventures, Avaana Sustainability Fund, British International Investment, SMBC Asia Rising Fund, and UTEC LLP, with a tangible net worth of Rs. 100 crore for NFPL and Rs. 220 crore consolidated as of December 31, 2025. Key strengths include technology-enabled underwriting via AeROC remote monitoring, healthy asset quality, and a capital adequacy ratio of 42.23%. The stable outlook signals expectations of consistent growth while maintaining asset quality in the distributed solar ecosystem.

Anand Jain, Founder & CEO of Aerem Solutions, said, "This CARE BBB Stable rating is a testament to our integrated model's strength in scaling rooftop solar financing responsibly. Backed by our comprehensive use of technology platform, we are well-positioned to fuel India's clean energy transition for MSMEs and households nationwide." Vikesh Agrawal, Co-Founder & COO of NetZero Finance, added, "This rating validates our disciplined underwriting and risk management approach. It strengthens our capacity to finance rooftop solar adoption across commercial, industrial, and residential segments, driving sustainable growth." This credit rating enhances NFPL's ability to scale its Rs. 270 crore assets under management (AUM), focused on commercial & industrial, supply chain, and residential solar financing. Led by Founder & CEO Anand Jain and Co-Founder & COO Vikesh Agrawal, the team brings decades of expertise in renewables and financial services. It positions Aerem Group to accelerate clean energy adoption amid government initiatives like PM Kusum Yojana and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

About NetZero Finance Private Limited NetZero Finance Private Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and subsidiary of Aerem Solutions Private Limited, specializes in financing rooftop solar assets for MSMEs, households, and EPC partners. With operations across 14 states, NFPL employs engineering-led assessments and real-time monitoring to ensure project viability and repayment via energy savings. About Aerem Solutions Private Limited: About Aerem Solutions Aerem is India's premier full-stack renewable energy ecosystem, providing end-to-end solutions that digitize the entire solar value chain. Aerem offers an integrated platform that bridges the gap between high-tech infrastructure and specialized capital. Recently, Aerem Solutions has raised USD 15 million (INR 136 crore) in Pre-series B funding round.

The Aerem ecosystem delivers a 360-degree journey through three core services: * Curated Procurement: A verified B2B marketplace for Tier-1 solar hardware and project execution. * Specialized Credit: India's only solar-exclusive, RBI-licensed financing designed for collateral-free MSME adoption * Smart Asset Management: An AI-driven "Digital Twin" suite for real-time performance monitoring and yield optimization. With over 1.5 GW of solar capacity enabled and 5500+ EPC Network, Aerem is eliminating the "trust deficit" in renewable energy, transforming solar from a utility into a high-yield financial asset.