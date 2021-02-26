After KFC, Pizza Hut, more stores to open up at Galaxy's Blue Sapphire Plaza

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Greater Noida West will soon be home to world-class shops, including recreational and FMCG and the area's residents look forward to their growth at Galaxy's Blue Sapphire Plaza (GBS).

GBS by the Galaxy and Sawasdee Group of Companies, a 2 million square feet of mixed development, is an elite project influenced by contemporary architecture, stunning interiors, and a mesmerizing glass facade. Having a retail area of 7 lakh square feet, GBS has already seen several formats including Westside, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Hira Sweets become operational in recent months and will soon have the doors open for US Cinemas (10 Screens), More Hypermarket, Royal Oak, Ace Ankur and many more.

The retail shops in Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza are situated up to 6 floors, while the 7th to 22nd floors display luxury commercial office spaces. The 4th and 5th floors have food courts, restaurants, multiplex, while the 6th floor includes a state-of-art gym and a large entertainment area.

Another world-class addition to the commercial segment in Greater Noida West is Galaxy Diamond Plaza, which is spread across 2.5 acres of land and is located in close vicinity to Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza. Brands like Jawed Habib and 24 Seven have opened in this month. Moti Mahal, Uncle Frogs Cafe, Appu ke Phere, Rajhans Cinema and Haldiram's are set to open in the coming month.

These two developments by Galaxy and Sawasdee group are going to improve the lifestyle of the residents and give them an opportunity to shop and enjoy without having to move out of the area on weekends. The main beneficiaries would be the residents of this area along with the people living in the nearby sectors as these exquisitely crafted projects are close to NH-24, Kalindi Kunj, FNG Expressway, and Metro Station Noida City Center.

The commercial developments in the area are going to add value to the livability. The micro-market already has well-developed and wide roads. "We are delighted to bring quality service providers for the residents of the area. Our aim is to enrich the lifestyle of people here and ensure that they do not have to travel far for recreation and other daily needs. The area is already a preferred choice for the people looking for a decent home, and world-class commercial centres will add value to the area," said Sheetal Agrawalla, MD, Galaxy and Sawasdee Group of Companies.

Greater Noida West is well-connected to various important job avenues in Noida as well as Greater Noida. Just 15-20 minutes from Greater Noida West, Ecotech II and Ecotech III are main industrial centres. Noida Sector 57, 58, 59, 60 and 62 are all situated within a convenient 20-25 minute range of essential IT parks and office spaces.

