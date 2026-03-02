VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2: MakeGPT, the world's first AI hardware copilot enabling accelerated prototyping and experiential learning, officially launched in Tamil Nadu on January 8, 2026, at Umagine 2026, in Chennai. Following its inaugural technology unveiling, the platform's official state-level launch was graced by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin, who interacted with and used the platform at the event, highlighting the role of emerging technologies in enabling practical, future-ready learning across educational institutions. Built in Tamil Nadu for the world, MakeGPT supports colleges, universities, and startup accelerators in moving beyond theory-heavy education models and lengthy prototyping cycles. The platform enables users to go from idea to working IoT product in hours, not weeks - generating production-ready firmware, web interfaces, and cloud connectivity through simple natural language prompts. Students and startup founders can build smart home control systems, healthcare monitors, agricultural IoT products and many more, with support for 60+ hardware components spanning sensors, actuators, displays, cameras, controllers, and wireless communication modules.

For accelerators and incubators, MakeGPT compresses Technology Readiness Level (TRL) advancement - enabling startups to move from concept (TRL 0-2) to working prototype (TRL 4-5) in minutes rather than days. This rapid validation cycle allows founders to test hypotheses quickly, pivot with confidence, and reach investor-ready demonstrations faster, while accelerators can guide 3-4x more cohort members to prototype stage in the same timeframe. Incubated at IIT Madras Research Park, the company is accelerated by Vidhai Accelerator and is part of its first cohort, marking a key milestone in its early growth and institutional adoption. The company is co-founded by Nanu Swamy, a serial technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience, IIT Madras alumnus and founder of MakeGPT, and Naveena Swamy, a seasoned entrepreneur, Founding Architect and Former Board Member of Tejas Networks - one of India's early telecom unicorns and former CIO of IIT Madras Research Park. Together, they bring deep expertise across engineering, startups and institution-led innovation. IIT Madras was also one of the first customers of the platform, underscoring early confidence from India's leading academic and research institutions. Nanu's commitment to community impact through technology was recognized when he received the President's Award from Barack Obama in 2014, a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States.

"For too long, hardware innovation has been slow, expensive, and limited to a few," said Naveena Swamy, Co-Founder of MakeGPT. "We're removing those barriers, enabling students and entrepreneurs to move from ideas to working products quickly, learn by doing, and build the confidence to create real-world solutions." The platform's impact was demonstrated at IIT Madras Open House, where over 80 students rapidly developed working prototypes using MakeGPT. "The platform's intuitive design and seamless integration of AI accelerated product development methodology, enabled students to translate ideas into real products which significantly enhances hands-on learning," said Dr Shankar Krishnapillai, Professor-in-Charge for the Centre for Skills Training and Fabrication Facility (CSTFF), IIT Madras.

Led by a women-driven leadership team, MakeGPT reflects a commitment to inclusive innovation. The platform is accessible regardless of prior coding experience, eliminating expensive hardware requirements and enabling prototyping at a fraction of traditional costs. In the future, MakeGPT will also target direct customers through the launch of hardware development kits that can be sold to students, makers, and innovators, further expanding access to hands-on product development. The January 2026 launch at Umagine reinforces Tamil Nadu's growing role as a hub for education-led innovation. For more details contact : 9677169220 - Muskan Website- https://makegpt.com/