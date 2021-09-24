Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) invites applications for ADYPU COMMON ENTRANCE TEST 2021 for all courses

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/SRV Media): Ajeenkya DY Patil University has announced the ACET 2021 entrance exams for all courses.

This is the mandatory entrance eligibility test for the candidates who seek admission to any undergraduate or postgraduate program at any school under the ADYP University. The ACET is program-specific and the test will be conducted online. Students have to register for the test on the ADYPU website and pay the registration fees of Rs 2000/- for the online ACET. The online registration has started on the college's website.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in a broad spectrum of vertices, supported by excellent facilities and highly motivated teaching staff. ADYPU imparts a learning-centric contemporary curriculum that meets and beats the standard benchmarks of quality of teaching.

ADYPU has nine schools under the University -School of Management, School of Information Technology, School of Design, School of Hotel Management, School of Engineering, School of Law, School of Architecture, School of Liberal Arts and School of Film & Media along with PhD programmes.

The University permits its students to customize coursework. A student is allowed to shape the curriculum to meet their individual goals. With a wide and expanding network of partners from the US, UK and Europe, ADYPU provides an opportunity for students to travel abroad to study and get the international learning experience.

The university offers exciting opportunities for the students to develop their academic, personal and professional skills through a range of curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular experiences.

Prof Hrridaysh Deshpande, the vice-chancellor, ADYPU says, "I look forward to bolstering innovation with an open mind. I believe in having no walls between me and the students of ADYPU for matters concerning education and improvement. With this confidence, I invite you to join me in this journey of progressive transformation towards a better world."

There is an eligibility criteria for different verticals. For the School of Engineering, School of Management and School of Architecture, the eligibility criteria is 10+2 with A-Level with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with Chemistry or Biotechnology or Biology or any technical vocational subjects as optional with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For other courses the eligibility criteria are- Pass in 10+2, A-Level with a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

