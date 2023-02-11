ALLEN introduces ALLEN NExT for Medical PG aspirants

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. will now prepare students for the medical PG-level examinations. Best-known as a premier institute for preparing students for the NEET-UG examination, ALLEN has taken the initiative to guide, mentor and coach Indian medical students community across India and abroad by providing them Best Faculty, Best System and Best result oriented caring. ALLEN NExT was launched for Medical-PG preparation with the Faculty Introduction at NCUI Auditorium, Hauz Khas, Delhi.

ALLEN's Chairman, Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, said, "ALLEN is known for excellence. We have made our mark in engineering and medical entrance examinations by providing the best faculty team, the best system and the best environment. Now we are extending the same exuberant support with ALLEN NExT for NEET-PG, FMGE, INI-CET and NExT exam preparation. Classes will be conducted for these entrance examinations in both offline and online modes for all the essential 19 subjects. The faculty panel now exclusive to ALLEN will strive to shape the future of the students and ensure their success. Batches for ALLEN NExT will start in April 2023."

Chief Guest of the ceremony, IAS Santosh Mishra, said that the country needs quality education, and now it has become more accessible through the digital medium. ALLEN's initiative to prepare PG students will help & motivate students nationwide in their pursuit of higher education.

Guest of Honor, IAS Baldev Purusharth congratulates ALLEN on this occasion. He said ALLEN's efforts would equip medical students aspiring for PG with better resources for exam preparation.

Aman Maheshwari, (Whole Time Executive leading ALLEN NExT vertical) said that the goal of ALLEN NExT is to fulfil the dreams of aspirants who struggle with PG entrance exam preparation due to time constraints, access to good quality faculties throughout the year, access to online platform for continuous learning and above all - an academic caring system to support them throughout their preparation period. With ALLEN NExT, ALLEN will bring a complete 360 degree wholistic learning ecosystem with best faculties available online and offline, best online learning reosurces, and best academic caring system for medical students community. PG aspirants are going to immensely benefit from ALLEN NExT. The grand launch event was attended by Keshav Maheshwari (ALLEN's Whole Time Executive) and executive committee members - Pankaj Birla (ALLEN's Sr. Vice President), Amit Mohan Agrawal (Vice President), Vikram Bhardwaj (Vice President), Chetan Dixit (Vice President) & Vipin Yogi (Vice President).

Website (https://www.allennext.com), Helpline - (tel:+9120991592039335), Email - (mailto:info@allennext.com).

