Aman Rathod and Mitesh Narigara to promote Valiant sports brand in Gujarat

You would like to read
- Muthoottu Mini Financiers launches 3 more zonal offices for greater customer experience
- Muthoottu Mini Financiers launches new Gold Loan scheme at 6.5 percent interest rate
- Pre-Booking is open for the first all-electric MINI in India
- 'Reach Lives' NGO spreads the Christmas Cheer among communities of Children-In-Need
- BMW Group India achieves highest growth in a decade; delivers 8,876 cars (BMW + MINI) and 5,191 motorcycles in 2021
New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PNN): Vadodara Aman Rathod and fashion model from Amreli, Mitesh Narigara will be promoting the Valiant sports brand in Gujarat at the ValianatWorldWide programme titled 'Valiant Mini World' starting from March-2022.
Valiant Sports Private Limited, publicly known as ValiantWorldWide, is an Indian sportswear and cricket equipment brand and also available globally. The Valiant brand is crafted for the people who have passion to get what they desire and go beyond the boundaries.
Both Aman Rathod and Mitesh Narigara will be promoting 'Valiant Mini World' where some of the special products of Valiant brand will be available for only Rs 99, which is only for the sports lovers in Gujarat.
(https://www.instagram.com/amanrathodreal) Aman Rathod became a well-known face of Gujarat after he won the Vadodara bodybuilding show in 2021. Aman Rathod is the brand ambassador for well known Indian sports brand Valiant and followed by lots of advertisements. Aman Rathod attended the event of the Valiant cricket team.
On the other hand, (https://www.instagram.com/miteshnarigaraofficial) Mitesh Narigara is a well known fashion model face in Gujarat as well in india. He was also the regional brand ambassador of Valiant Premier League's team Rajpipla Kings, Currently he is the Valiant Brand Ambassador of Amreli,(Gujarat).
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor