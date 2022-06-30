Anand and Naik to chart new course following JV Formalisation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Naik Naik & Co., a leading Mumbai-based full-service law firm, has formalised a joint venture agreement with Anand and Anand, a leading intellectual property (IP) law firm of India at Delhi, for the Mumbai region.

The joint venture, Anand and Naik, will take effect from 1 July 2022. Naik Naik & Co. will hive off its media & entertainment and IP practices into the new alliance which would be led by Madhu Gadodia, Deputy Managing Partner. The new alliance would focus on IP protection, IP litigation, technology, media and entertainment, data protection, fashion, advertising, social media, gaming, sports and technology and lay focus on emerging technologies such as OTT, broadcasting, digital media, internet convergence, tech-based hybrid areas like fintech, ed-tech, agri-tech, health-tech and digital asset management including currencies, NFTs and metaverse.

The joint venture, which was announced in November 2021, is at present limited to Mumbai and is a precursor to a broader alliance across the country. Anand and Naik will be headed by Safir Anand, Senior Partner Head of Trademarks, Contractual and Commercial IP, Anand and Anand and Ameet B Naik, Founder and Managing Partner, Naik Naik & Co. They will assume the roles of Joint Managing Partners of Anand and Naik. Pravin Anand, Managing Partner, will also be a part of the core leadership team.

Ameet B. Naik, Founder and Managing Partner, Naik Naik & Co, said, "The collaboration will enable us to combine our respective strengths, skill sets, expertise and domain presence to boost mutual growth. Pravin Anand is a luminary who has contributed significantly to the evolution of India's IP jurisprudence. Safir Anand's practice is niche, path breaking and unconventional. The combined strength sets the stage for great synergy towards driving growth and delivering value-driven solutions to our clients. We will further enhance the synergy based on our robust growth outlook."

The joint venture aims to set a strong foundation for both the firms to expand presence across multiple new-age practice areas banking on the combined skills and competencies of 170 specialist lawyers.

Independent of the joint venture, Naik Naik & Co. with Abhishek Kale as the Deputy Managing Partner of the firm will continue to render its services as a full-service law firm with focus on dispute resolution, litigation, arbitration, international arbitration, corporate & transaction support, regulatory advice, mergers & acquisition bankruptcy & insolvency, projects, banking & finance, capital market, competition law, private clients and family settlements. The firm would advise a diverse clientele to provide commercially viable legal advice and committed legal representation to clients across sectors.

Pravin Anand, Managing Partner, Anand and Anand, said, "The finalisation of the joint venture with Naik Naik & Co. is part of our strategy to amplify our presence and focus on newer and emerging trends on technology and convergence. Ameet B. Naik is a pioneer and one of the leading lawyers in the media and entertainment space and intellectual property globally, with extensive experience in the sector. We look forward to collaborating with the team of Naik Naik & Co."

Elaborating on the objective, Safir Anand, Senior Partner, Anand and Anand, said, "The synergy will set a benchmark for conventional and transactional IP practice as well as path breaking and revolutionary practice in emerging areas such as virtual digital assets and metaverse. Ameet B. Naik is a luminary in the media and entertainment space and one of the sharpest minds in the legal realm. We are pleased to collaborate with his team. The joint venture demonstrates the power of shared vision to move forward and accelerate the growth in terms of practice areas."

Established in 2004, Naik Naik & Company is a leading full-service law firm focused on providing strategic, innovative and holistic legal solutions to its clients. The firm houses about 50 highly skilled legal professionals in 2 of its offices in Mumbai. Primary areas of the firm's practice include banking & finance, corporate & commercial advisory, intellectual property, litigation & arbitration, mergers & acquisitions and private equity. Our expertise in these areas is complemented by our entrenched industry sector knowledge, giving us the edge to advise our clients in the true context of their respective industry.

Anand and Anand is a leading full-service Intellectual Property law firm, providing end-to-end legal solutions across all facets of Intellectual Property and allied areas. The firm is professionally managed by 28 Partners and 2 Directors supported by a management team comprising the CEO, CFO and CIO. With offices in New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Chennai, the firm currently employs over 400 people, including over 100 qualified attorneys / engineers.

