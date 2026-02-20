PNN New Delhi [India], February 20: The inventor of Angelic Intelligence, the next evolution of AI that teaches machines to mimic what good humans do, challenges the global AI governance establishment at Bharat Mandapam Shekhar Natarajan, the inventor of Angelic Intelligence and Founder & CEO of Orchestro.AI, delivered a powerful address at the AI Summit on Trust, Safety, and the Future of AI Governance at Bharat Mandapam on Wednesday, captivating an audience of global policymakers, technology executives, and international media with a bold challenge to the way the world thinks about AI ethics. Natarajan's central thesis was striking in its clarity: the current global discourse on AI ethics and governance is fundamentally broken because it is retroactive -- attempting to bolt on rules and guardrails after systems are already built. Angelic Intelligence, he argued, represents the next evolution of artificial intelligence itself, one where technology is designed from the ground up to mimic what good humans do.

"The entire world is debating how to govern AI after the fact," Natarajan told the packed hall. "We are putting fences around a horse that has already left the barn. Angelic Intelligence is fundamentally different. It does not ask how to restrain a machine. It asks how to build a machine that is inherently good -- one that mimics the best of human virtue, not the worst of human ambition." The summit, held at Conference Hall 1 of the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, brought together leading voices on AI governance and ethics. But it was Natarajan's remarks that drew the most phenomenal reception of the day. His presentation was met with sustained applause, and attendees described it as a paradigm-shifting intervention that reframed the entire conversation.

The Angelic Intelligence framework, which Natarajan has protected through a portfolio of over 70 patents, embeds human ethics directly into computational architecture rather than treating morality as an afterthought. It features 27 specialised "Digital Angels" -- AI agents that embody cross-cultural virtues such as compassion, justice, and wisdom, and collaborate on ethical decision-making in real time. Unlike existing AI governance frameworks that seek to regulate machine behaviour externally, Angelic Intelligence makes virtue the native language of the machine itself. "Ethics cannot be a patch. It cannot be a compliance checklist," Natarajan said. "If you have to teach a machine not to be harmful, you have already built the wrong machine. Angelic Intelligence starts from a different place entirely -- it starts from love."

From Street Lights to the World Stage Natarajan's journey to the forefront of global AI ethics is itself a remarkable testament to human resilience. Born in South Central India, he grew up studying under street lights because his family had no electricity. His mother, whose sacrifices defined the trajectory of his life, once pawned her wedding ring for 30 rupees to pay his school fees, and stood outside a headmaster's office every day for an entire year to secure his admission. He arrived in America with just $34 in his pocket. What followed was a career that would reshape the logistics and supply chain landscape of some of the world's most powerful corporations. Over 25 years of Fortune 500 leadership, Natarajan held senior positions at Walmart -- where he grew the grocery delivery business from $30 million to $5 billion -- as well as Disney, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Target, and American Eagle. He holds degrees from Georgia Tech, MIT, Harvard Business School, and IESE.

Yet it was not corporate success but a deeper calling that led Natarajan to found Orchestro.AI and develop Angelic Intelligence. "Every morning at 4 AM, I practise classical Indian painting," he shared during the summit. "It taught me that the best solutions come not from speed, but from patience. We must build AI with love, not just with code." A New Voice in Global AI Governance During the summit's media interaction, Natarajan fielded questions from journalists on topics ranging from AI regulation in emerging markets to the practical applications of virtue-based computing for small businesses. His critique of the prevailing retroactive approach to AI governance -- and his proactive alternative -- generated significant discussion among delegates, many of whom acknowledged the limitations of current regulatory frameworks.

Natarajan's appearance at Bharat Mandapam comes on the heels of growing international recognition for his work. With invitations to speak at the World Economic Forum and the Future Investment Initiative, he is rapidly emerging as one of the most distinctive and disruptive voices in the global conversation about how artificial intelligence should be built -- not merely governed. "My mother stood outside a headmaster's office for 365 days so I could get an education," Natarajan reflected. "That kind of love -- that sacrifice -- is what I want to encode into the machines we build. If AI cannot understand dignity, it has no business making decisions about human lives."

The session concluded to a standing ovation, with multiple delegates approaching Natarajan for further discussion on potential collaborations and implementation of the Angelic Intelligence framework across sectors including healthcare, education, and public governance.