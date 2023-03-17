Antano & Harini conducts "Close The Deal" program to boost Indian Economy with Excellence Installations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): (https://www.antanoharini.com) "Close The Deal Like A Pro" event at Mumbai's Nehru Center concluded with great success, drawing in India's celebrated & aspiring entrepreneurs, SMB-owners, corporate professionals, consultants, coaches, and homemakers, amongst others. The 2-Days high-impact event attended by 550+ participants was crucial to boost Indian economy with Excellence Installation Technology (EIT), a cutting-edge breakthrough to "install" and "evolve" human excellence in compressed time.

Lauded as the "Booster Dose for Indian Economy", Close The Deal Like A Pro included power-packed "Business Intelligence Installations" to help participants evolve in cognizance with the evolving world economy. CTD LIVE Installations were pivotal for 550+ participants to discover & leverage unique pivots to Stay Extraordinary & Show Up Extraordinary in all aspects of their life and close Life-Changing Deals!

An entrepreneur attracted industry stalwarts to join his young start-up, achieving USD 4.2M in sales. A fashion designer rose to prominence with targeted personal breakthroughs, placing her creations alongside industry leaders Sabyasachi & Manish Malhotra. A CEO closed a deal for an Equity Stake worth over 8 Crores. Corporate professionals pivoted to get double promotions and stellar hikes amidst layoffs. Aspiring entrepreneurs found a fast-track & ecological pathway to quit their cushy jobs and start-up, getting profitable within a month of launch.

Commenting on the success of the event, Antano Solar John, Co-Creator of Excellence Installation Technology said, "Be it finding the right mentor, attracting industry's top talent, raising funds, or mobilizing masses to join our cause, it necessitates for an individual to be a Natural at Identifying & Closing Life-Changing Deals. Empowering individuals with personalized capabilities to structure a win-win & create opportunities out of thin air is our way of contributing towards India's ascend as one amongst the leading global economies."

Harini Ramachandran, Co-Creator of EIT further added, "No matter the economic climate, life-changing opportunities are always present around us. However, personal limitations in terms of their mindset, behaviors, or unconscious patterns & strategies, may stop an individual from discovering & closing THE Deal of their Life. With Excellence Installations, we help them with personalized breakthroughs that they need to evolve in compressed-time and change their financial or career trajectory by discovering unique pivots & closing Life-Changing deals."

The Close The Deal program was conducted in Two Phases. Phase-1 witnessed participants going through one-on-one Diagnostics & Implementation to break-free from their personal limitations over a weekend. In Phase-2, Antano & Harini did installations LIVE, helping participants discover unique pivots, identify & close the most significant deal of their life.

Today, some of the EIT-enabled start-ups & EIT Entrepreneurs incubated by Antano & Harini are well-established names in the field of wellness, education, media, coaching, etc. As the world's largest one-on-one mentoring platform, Antano & Harini have also evolved over 2,500 families and transformed 10,000+ family relationships, creating over 50,000 unique & scientifically-validated breakthroughs. For their unique impact, Antano & Harini received the 'Award of Honour' from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

Legacy Accelerators, Antano Solar John & Harini Ramachandran are Co-Creators of Excellence Installations Technology (EIT). The technology identifies and develops Core Capabilities one needs to Launch a legacy and achieve in 3 years what would otherwise take 10-20 years.

With 50,000 breakthroughs & counting, Antano & Harini is the largest one-on-one mentoring platform in the world. They have worked with legends including Academy & Grammy Award winners, Padma Bhushan awardees, international-level athletes, Billion Dollar Business Owners, Investors, Actors, Doctors, Lawyers, Entrepreneurs, Top Executives from the Fortune 500 and more.

They are endorsed for their experience and understanding of human excellence by the co-creator of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Dr John Grinder and received the Award of Honour by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

