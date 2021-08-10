App-based service 'The Fuel Delivery' launches operations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI/News Voir): App-based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider 'The Fuel Delivery' today announced the launch of its operations in Bengaluru. After Delhi and Mumbai, this is the start-up's third city of operations as part of its expansion plans. It will cater to diverse sectors, including infrastructure development (both under construction and occupied projects), hospitality & healthcare, corporate offices & IT parks, Manufacturing & Industries, educational institutions, Shopping malls, Warehouses, Agriculture and mining machinery.

Founded in 2020, The Fuel Delivery is presently operational in Delhi NCR and launched in Mumbai operations as well in 2021. The Fuel Delivery's services are available 24X7 through on-demand app based on a pre-set delivery timing as well express delivery, and location preference.

On the occasion, Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery, said, "Bengaluru is a vibrant commercial hub that has witnessed a tremendous surge in fuel demand due to the presence of several manufacturing facilities. The launch is in line with our commitment to redefining the fuel segment with cutting-edge technology and superior customer service across India. The app-based fuel segment will accentuate 'FuelEnt' (Fuel Entrepreneur) prospects generate employment opportunities and reimagine customer experience through convenience."

The development comes amid the COVID-19 that has provided a fillip to e-commerce to conform to social distancing norms. This expansion will ensure fuel delivery in Bengaluru through contact-less mode and save customers from long queues at fuel-filling stations.

Renowned Business leader Vishwanath V Katti, CMD, Guardwell Prime and National President for CAPSI, is on the Board of Advisors of TFD.

The Fuel Delivery plans to expand in a phased manner to key markets like Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in the next 12 to 18 months. It is eyeing a business worth INR 250 crores from real estate alone in FY21-22. It was recently honoured with the 'Indian Achievers' Award for Promising Start-up, 2021.

The fuel delivery market is fast-evolving, with oil marketing companies entering into an agreement with start-ups in the segment. The company had also announced the signing of an 'All India Business Agreement' with state-owned oil major Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The service level agreement allows The Fuel Delivery to offer doorstep delivery of diesel anywhere in India. With the company's service offerings and IOCL's footprint across the length and breadth of the country, The Fuel Delivery aims to further expand the IOCL's rich legacy in fuel retail.

Customer places an order through the mobile or web app, while the fuel is delivered with customer details like name, mobile number, quantity, address & location and time of delivery. All the company's browsers, compliant with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) standards, will bring it to the set destination.

The company leverages IoT (Internet of Things) for developing and deploying mobile app. All the delivery vehicles are enabled with an IoT solution that allows real-time monitoring and tracking, seamless logistics management, and reduced order fulfilment time.

As far as industry standards are concerned, the door-to-door delivery of fuel service is closed to 80 thousand- 90 thousand litres a month per bowser. Oil marketing companies anticipate the door-to-door fuel market to be worth more than INR 2,000 crores in the near term of the next 12 to 18 months.

The Fuel Delivery (TFD) is an endeavour to largely solve the issue of managing the fuel requirement efficiently, cost-effectively & most importantly, safely. We deliver diesel to users in the manner prescribed by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural gas (MoPNG) & licensed by PESO (Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization). With the help of an App, users are able to manage & track the order until delivery. Also, the app tracks customer's usage, give timely & recurring notifications to end-user to monitor the requirement & be stress-free.

Easing it further for our customers, our tanker monitoring system generates and provides an auto alert to Automated TFD Command & Control Center and the truck for re-fuelling is dispatched with a notification sent to the customer. Users can also download invoices with a click of a button. Subject to Government regulations, we endeavour to revolutionize fuel delivery in India by transporting high-speed diesel at the doorstep of customers.

For more information, please visit (https://www.thefueldelivery.com)

This story is provided by News Voir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Voir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)