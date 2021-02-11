Arfeen Khan: The coach to a Fortune Foundation X

You would like to read
- Arfeen Khan organises Asia's biggest global virtual 360 mega event - Coach to a Fortune Foundation X
- GiveIndia supports 56L Indians in response to the COVID crisis
- Boxer Amjad Khan looks to provide opportunities to youth having no platform, guidance
- Elan Foundation and Salman Khan begin reconstruction of houses for flood-hit victims in Kolhapur, Maharashtra
- Fortune Edible Oils & Foods celebrates 20 years of togetherness
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): A few months ago, in December we witnessed the magic that Arfeen Khan created with his two Day virtual mega event, with over 4000 aspirings, highly driven coaches. Hrithik Roshan and Bhoomi Pednekar also joined virtually and shared their insights and inspired thousands of people to become coaches and impact millions of lives across the world.
Arfeen Khan is back with the magic, and this time it's bigger, more magical and the transformation has gone to a whole new level!
Arfeen is doing another two-day mega event on February 13-14, 2021, and this time there are going to be more than 6000 coaches worldwide! Arfeen has already set a benchmark with his previous event by using massive 12 feet tall and 80 feet wide screens, combined with state of the art technology and a relentless team of experts who pulled off Asia's biggest virtual event and he's bringing the virtual event back again, with an experience that has never been created before.
Arfeen is not stopping, he's growing, and his burning desire to accomplish his mission is growing stronger day by day! The day is not far when there is a massive force of thousands of coaches, all working together with one ultimate outcome, that is to transform millions of lives across the world. Even in COVID times, especially in COVID times, Arfeen has quadrupled his efforts. This virtual mega event is creating a huge wave already that will not only transform thousands of people but will also inspire them to become incredible coaches.
To register for the mega event, please visit: (https://www.arfeenkhan.com)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor