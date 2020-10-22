Arjun Anand launched his maiden book Hamir - The Fallen Prince of Ranthambore

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Arjun Anand author and fine art photographer launched his maiden book Hamir - The Fallen Prince of Ranthambore on the webinar called Tiffin Talks. The book was launched amidst esteemed panelists comprising Sukhram Bishnoi, State Minister for Forest and Environment, Government of Rajasthan; YK Sahu, Ex CCF Ranthambore National Park discussing wildlife and the wilderness of Ranthambore.

The discussion was spearheaded by the senior writer Sourish Bhattacharyya whereas Mukund Sanghi, Co-founder, Pirates imparted knowledge on the publishing process during the pandemic. The book captures the life of the popular tigers of the world-famous Ranthambore National Park, with a special focus on the tiger known as Hamir (T104). Hamir is a fiercely wild, blue-eyed tiger born in the Park, but eventually declared a man-eater after he killed three humans in dire existential crises and sentenced to a lifetime of confinement.

"The book is a tribute to the wilderness of Ranthambore and to its wild natives. I am elated to chronicle Hamir's journey and to showcase it to a wider audience. My heart goes out to those who lost their lives and their families. I am equally saddened by the fact that Hamir will never see freedom again but I know him intimately and I know had he not been captured, his rampage would not have ended," said Arjun Anand.

Arjun Anand's vivid and enchanting book showcases a convergence of three elements, Ranthambore and its Royal inhabitants, the photographer in him, and journey of the man-eating tiger, Hamir.

Arjun fell in love with Hamir at first sight. His obsession of following and chronicling the tiger's life through his lens grew from hours to weeks to years. Now he takes us on this epic journey of the blue-eyed prince rising to become the ruler of the jungle, even as he is pushed to the boundaries of the park. In doing so we witness the startling and thrilling collision of man and the wild.

With over 160 photographs, Arjun Anand's Hamir - The Fallen Prince of Ranthambore, takes you right into the Ranthambore National Park to witness the most enchanting beast and its bitter-sweet tale.

The book bears over 160 pictures, some coloured and some in black-and-white. While, the focus is Hamir in particular and tigers of Ranthambore in general, it also carries wider glimpses of the Park.

Arjun Anand is a fine-art photographer based in India. He travels the world photographing people and landscapes but exotic wildlife is what he is most passionate about. He was first introduced to the wild in the mid-1980s during his family trips to the Bandhavgarh National Park.

Arjun is constantly experimenting with his work, incorporating principles of minimalism, grunge, the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, to name a few. Black and white is his medium of choice for its timelessness and the ability to remove distractions of colour, enabling the viewer to better connect with the subject. Even in the jungle, surrounded by the chaos of nature, Arjun seeks to capture the stillness and calm of life to create an emotional experience for the viewer.

Arjun started his first entrepreneurial venture when he was just 23 years of age. After years spent in developing business automation software and running outsourcing businesses, he finally took up photography full-time. He commits most of his proceeds towards wildlife welfare programs.

Proceeds by the author will be used to buy essential items and books for the unprivileged children residing around Ranthambore.

2.7 x 31.2 x 25.7 cm, landscape, 200 pages, Rs 3,999, published by Pirates

