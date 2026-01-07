NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 7: C-Zentrix, the flagship brand of Towards Vision Technologies Ltd. (TVT), a leading provider of contact center (CCaaS) and customer engagement technology, announced a strategic investment from the family office of Ritesh Agarwal (AROA), Founder and Group CEO of PRISM (parent of OYO). The investment reflects strong confidence in the rapid growth of AI-driven contact center solutions and TVT's vision to build next-generation customer engagement platforms. As enterprises across industries accelerate digital transformation, the contact center landscape is undergoing a fundamental shift driven by Generative AI, automation, and data-led customer experiences. Recognizing this momentum, the Ritesh Agarwal's family office has made this investment to support TVT's long-term growth and innovation roadmap.

"This investment is a strong validation of our long standing relationship with PRISM and Ritesh Agarwal; his feedback and guidance over the years have helped our vision and capabilities. With AI rapidly redefining customer conversations, TVT is uniquely positioned to help businesses deliver smarter, faster, and more human-like customer experiences at scale. I am super happy to welcome Ritesh Agarwal as a shareholder and be part of our AI journey ahead." said Saket Setu, CEO of TVT. TVT has been steadily expanding its AI-powered offerings, including intelligent AI voice and chat agents, real-time analytics, co-pilot for agents and supervisors and omnichannel customer engagement solutions. The company plans to leverage the investment to accelerate product innovation, expand into new markets, and strengthen its AI and engineering teams.

"CX is at an inflection point, with AI fundamentally changing how businesses engage with customers. C-Zentrix's strong technology foundation, customer focus, and clear execution strategy make it well-positioned to capitalize on this transformation. I am happy to strengthen our long lasting relationship with C-Zentrix and become a part of their journey". said Ritesh Agarwal. With this strategic backing, TVT aims to further its mission of enabling enterprises to deliver seamless, intelligent, and scalable customer experiences in an increasingly AI-first world. About TVT Ltd. TVT Ltd. with its flagship brand C-Zentrix is a global contact center and customer engagement technology company delivering AI-powered CCaaS solutions to enterprises across industries. The company's platform enables organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, chat, messaging, video and social channels, while leveraging artificial intelligence, automation, and real-time analytics to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. With a strong focus on innovation and scalability, C-Zentrix helps businesses transform customer conversations into meaningful, data-driven engagement.

