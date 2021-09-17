As investment cycle revives, demand for engineering services outsourcing soars

You would like to read
Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], September 17 (ANI/PNN): With economic activity picking up and investment recycle reviving, demand for engineering services outsourcing is poised to rise.
NSE Listed, Mumbai-based Aarvi Encon, a leading company specialising in providing engineering solutions across various industry segments, is looking to hire more than 200 engineers and designers for various large companies.
For much of 2020 and the initial months of 2021, companies were reluctant to undertake new projects or commit fresh investments in a bid to preserve cash due to the economic uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The trend has reversed now, and many companies are looking at new projects to scale up capacities.
In India, Mumbai, Delhi / NCR, Chennai, and Vadodara are the hubs of engineering services outsourcing, with an estimated 50,000 engineers or designers from different disciplines engaged in delivering world-class engineering for oil & gas, refineries, petrochemicals, power generation, and other industries.
India is the hub of engineering services outsourcing. MNC/Indian firms provide their engineering services right from planning to executing large and complex projects to large clients in India and internationally.
"To begin with, we plan to hire 200 engineers and designers from various engineering disciplines for PMC / EPC companies based in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and other locations. These engineers and designers will work on engineering projects, most of which are highly technical and complex in nature, with different clients," said Jaydev Sanghavi, Executive Director of Aarvi Encon Limited.
With its vast domain knowledge, technological know-how, and skilled human resources, Aarvi Encon has a proven track record of over two decades of highly skilled and experienced personnel to leading Indian and multinational companies. The company specialises in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and project management consultant (PMC) segments.
For more information, kindly visit: (https://www.aarviencon.com)
