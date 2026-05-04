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Puducherry Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Counting of votes for Puducherry's 30 Assembly seats is underway, with early trends indicating a close NDA versus Congress-DMK contest as constituency-wise results begin to be declared

N Rangasamy, Rangasamy, Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy (Photo: PTI)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

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Counting of votes for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly began at 8 am on Monday, with early trends indicating a close contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led alliance. The counting started with postal ballots, followed by electronic voting machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 am across multiple counting centres in the Union Territory. Final results are expected later in the day as round-wise counting progresses.
 
Polling for all 30 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9 across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The Union Territory saw strong voter participation, with turnout close to 90 per cent, reflecting high political engagement. Puducherry has a relatively small Assembly, but the presence of three nominated members means an alliance effectively needs 17 seats to secure a majority in the House.
 
 
Below is the constituency-wise list of winners, which will be updated as results are declared.
 
Puducherry election results 2026: Full list of winners (to be updated) 
S No Constituency Winner Party
1 Mannadipet    
2 Thirubuvanai (SC)    
3 Ossudu (SC)    
4 Mangalam    
5 Villianur    
6 Ozhukarai    
7 Kadirkamam    
8 Indira Nagar    
9 Thattanchavady    
10 Kamaraj Nagar    
11 Lawspet    
12 Kalapet    
13 Muthialpet    
14 Raj Bhavan    
15 Oupalam    
16 Orleampeth    
17 Nellithope    
18 Mudaliarpet    
19 Ariankuppam    
20 Manavely    
21 Embalam (SC)    
22 Nettapakkam (SC)    
23 Bahour    
24 Nedungadu (SC)    
25 Thirunallar    
26 Karaikal North    
27 Karaikal South    
28 Neravy T. R. Pattinam    
29 Mahe    
30 Yanam    
 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

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