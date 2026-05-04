Monday, May 04, 2026 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / West Bengal Elections / News / West Bengal election results 2026: How key candidates are performing

West Bengal election results 2026: How key candidates are performing

Vote counting is underway in West Bengal, with BJP ahead in 194 seats as of 2 pm. Counting began at 8 am across 77 centres for 293 constituencies in 23 districts

west bengal assembly election results 2026

Mamata Banerjee (L) and Suvendu Adhikari

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Counting of votes for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections is currently underway, with the Election Commission data showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 194 seats as of 2 pm.
 
Counting started at 8 am across 77 centres covering 293 of the state’s 294 constituencies spread over 23 districts. Tight security arrangements are in place as officials oversee the electoral process involving 2,926 candidates.  ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners  

West Bengal polls: Performance of key candidates

 
1. Mamata Banerjee – Bhabanipur (TMC)
As of 2 pm, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading from Bhabanipur with a margin of 12,131 votes over BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari.
 
 
2. Suvendu Adhikari – Bhabanipur & Nandigram (BJP)

Also Read

Election commission result 2026 LIVE

Assembly poll results 2026 LIVE: BJP strengthens lead in Assam, West Bengal; TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK), Vijay (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), M K Stalin (DMK), Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK)

Tamil Nadu election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

In this image posted on April 5, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. (narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)

BJP win may revive corporate interest in WB; realty may see achhe din: Analysts

COURT, JUDGEMENT, HIGH COURT

Spouse income can't be accessed via RTI, Delhi HC stresses privacy law

Congress, Congress flag

Karnataka bypolls: Ruling Congress leads both Bagalkot, Davanagere South

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram. While he is trailing Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, he is ahead in Nandigram by 8,702 votes against TMC candidate Pabitra Kar. 
 
3. Dilip Ghosh – Kharagpur Sadar (BJP)
Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was leading in Kharagpur Sadar by 14,195 votes over TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar as of 2 pm.
 
4. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – Baharampur (Congress)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is trailing BJP’s Subrata Maitra by 5,669 votes after five rounds of counting in Baharampur as of 2 pm.
 
5. Humayun Kabir – Domkal (Aam Janata Unnayan Party)
As of 2 pm, Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir is behind CPI(M) candidate Mostafijur Rahaman by 9,810 votes in Domkal.

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal election: Mamata tells TMC agents to stay put as BJP leads

Manoj Agarwal

No victory rallies allowed today after announcement of results: Bengal CEO

Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari will face each other again — this time in Bhabanipur

West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026

West Bengal election results 2026: BJP ahead on 193 seats, Mamata leads

kolkata, west bengal, security arrangements

Tight security across Bengal as counting of votes for Assembly polls begins

Topics : Mamata Banerjee TMC BJP West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEWest Bengal Election Winner ListKerala Election Winner ListTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListAssam Election Winner ListWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance