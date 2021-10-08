Aster MIMS launches first ECMO Retrieval Ambulance System in South India

Calicut (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): ECMO is one of the most innovative treatments that can help save the lives of those whose heart and lung function are severely impaired.

Currently, in this Covid Pandemic period, ECMO Centre in Calicut MIMS have the best success rate in India. ECMO care is needed for patients who are close to death. Therefore, transferring patients from other hospitals to ECMO centre in Aster MIMS is a big challenge.

To address this situation, Aster MIMS introduces the concept of ECMO Retreival Ambulance for the first time in South India. Once the system becomes a reality, the ambulance ECMO system and experienced professionals will transfer the patient to ECMO system from the hospital and will be taken safely to the ECMO centre at Aster MIMS.

The project was inaugurated by Mohammed Riyaz (Hon. minister for public works). " Aster MIMS has made an intervention that will lead to a big change in the healthcare sector in Kerala itself," said, Mohammed Riyas. Dr. Mahesh B S (Director, Department of Critical Care and ECMO), Farhan Yasin (Regional Director, Aster-North Kerala and Oman), Dr. Abraham Mammen (CMS, Aster MIMS Calicut), Dr. Meenakshi Vijaya Kumar, Dr. Saji V. T, Dr. Jithin Jose, Dr. Rajesh Kumar J. tt, attended the Inaugural function.

