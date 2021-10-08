Aster MIMS launches first ECMO Retrieval Ambulance System in South India

You would like to read
- Aster Institutions : "Creating Breakthrough & Defining Success"
- COVID patient with severe complications recovers after 72 days on ECMO at MGM Healthcare Chennai
- Aster Medcity upgrades centre of excellence in neurosciences to Aster Neurosciences Global Centre of Excellence
- Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar sponsors a novel initiative rickshaw ambulance for COVID patients in need of oxygen
- DeliverHealth Solutions donated advanced life support ambulance and essential medical equipment to hospitals
Calicut (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): ECMO is one of the most innovative treatments that can help save the lives of those whose heart and lung function are severely impaired.
Currently, in this Covid Pandemic period, ECMO Centre in Calicut MIMS have the best success rate in India. ECMO care is needed for patients who are close to death. Therefore, transferring patients from other hospitals to ECMO centre in Aster MIMS is a big challenge.
To address this situation, Aster MIMS introduces the concept of ECMO Retreival Ambulance for the first time in South India. Once the system becomes a reality, the ambulance ECMO system and experienced professionals will transfer the patient to ECMO system from the hospital and will be taken safely to the ECMO centre at Aster MIMS.
The project was inaugurated by Mohammed Riyaz (Hon. minister for public works). " Aster MIMS has made an intervention that will lead to a big change in the healthcare sector in Kerala itself," said, Mohammed Riyas. Dr. Mahesh B S (Director, Department of Critical Care and ECMO), Farhan Yasin (Regional Director, Aster-North Kerala and Oman), Dr. Abraham Mammen (CMS, Aster MIMS Calicut), Dr. Meenakshi Vijaya Kumar, Dr. Saji V. T, Dr. Jithin Jose, Dr. Rajesh Kumar J. tt, attended the Inaugural function.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor