PNN New Delhi [India], February 16: AstroSage AI, India's largest astrology platform with over 80 million downloads and 1.5 million daily active users, has averaged 20% month-on-month AI growth over 18 consecutive months since launching its AI astrologers in August 2024. Currently the No. 1 astrology app on Google Play Store in India and ranked 75th among all top free apps, AstroSage AI operates at nearly 90% margins on AI consultations, meaning this growth translates directly into profit. The company has never raised outside capital and has been profitable every year since inception. AstroSage has been building AI long before the current wave. The company launched "Mobile Kundli" app on Palm handheld devices in 2001 -- one of India's earliest consumer mobile apps. It brought astrology to the cloud in 2004 and launched Bhrigoo.ai in 2018, one of the country's first AI astrology systems, years before ChatGPT made AI mainstream. Today, AstroSage AI operates in the application layer of AI, the same category as global companies like Perplexity, Cursor, and OpenClaw (earlier ClawdBot). Its AI astrologers have answered over 25 crore questions, carry higher user ratings (4.6) than human astrologers (4.3) on the same platform, and support live voice calls in every major Indian language including dialects like Bhojpuri and Braj-bhasha. AstroSage AI was also the first to bring Character AI-style avatar personas to the Indian market.

The structural difference is in the economics. Traditional astrology platforms are service marketplaces running at 45-55% margins. AstroSage AI's in-house AI astrologers deliver consultations at nearly 90% margins, making it closer to a SaaS company than a services business. With Voice AI already in production -- the company launched the world's first AI Astrologer on Phone Call in October 2025 -- and autonomous AI astrologers currently in development, each capable of managing their own phone numbers, emails, social media accounts, and independently interacting with users across platforms, AstroSage AI is pushing into the same territory of autonomous agents that has made OpenClaw the biggest sensation in global AI this year.

"We shipped Mobile Kundli app on a Palm device in 2001. We shipped AI astrology in 2018, years before it was fashionable. We shipped Voice AI in 2025. And now we are building fully autonomous AI astrologers," said Punit Pandey, Founder and CEO of AstroSage. "Every time, we were ahead of the curve. Every time, the market caught up. We have answered 25 crore questions through AI, we operate at 90% margins, and we have done all of this without raising a single rupee. As India hosts the world's biggest AI summit, we believe this is what real AI leadership looks like -- not in pitch decks, but in production."

Built around a product deeply rooted in Bharat's culture, AstroSage AI commands over 80% market share in Kundli creation, horoscope matching, and astrology software, with 700,000+ registered astrologers. The announcement comes as India prepares to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (February 16-20), the largest global AI summit ever held in the Global South. The company is now expanding internationally with planned launches in France, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. About AstroSage AI: AstroSage AI (astrosage.com) is India's largest astrology platform. Founded by Punit Pandey, operated by Ojas Softech Pvt. Ltd. 80M+ downloads, 1.5M daily active users, 80%+ market share in core segments. Innovation spanning 2001 (Mobile Kundli on Palm), 2004 (cloud), 2011 (mobile app), 2018 (Bhrigoo.ai), 2024 (AstroSage AI). 25 crore+ AI questions answered via text and voice in 9+ languages. Entirely bootstrapped and profitable since inception.

