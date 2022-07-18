AUTO i CARE makes EV Foray, Banks on Robust Network of Affiliate Garages

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Electric vehicles in India are slowly but surely finding acceptance with Indian consumers for their sustainability and for being environmentally friendly.

With many companies supporting the Government of India's announcement of turning the country into an EV superpower by 2030, India's premier roadside assistance major AUTO i CARE will be venturing into new vertical of EV manufacturing as a part of the diversification plan to expand their presence across the country.

This fiscal, AUTO i CARE will be launching EV 2-wheelers which will hit the market in the upcoming festive season and will cater to all consumer tastes.

After years of working tirelessly in roadside assistance across the country and building a robust footprint across 55000+ local garages and mechanics covering 2,28,000kms on 238 highways and reaching out to nearly 1100 cities and towns, AUTO i CARE is all geared up to be part of this extremely competitive sector.

Sagar Joshi, Founder AUTO i CARE Innovation Pvt. Ltd. shared, "Launching an EV brand was a natural step forward for us, after establishing our base as India's premier roadside assistance major with existing, robust network of garages. We are not shifting our focus from our core business, but with our knowledge of roadside assistance, we can work at the grass-root level to iron out the issues faced by the EV industry. We are supporting the Government of India's initiative of being EV compliant by 2030. We will be launching soon our own EV service centers, develop an enhanced EV charging network and more which will cater to any EV vehicles in India."

AUTO i CARE is planning to collaborate with technology partners, and bringing in private investments/Angel Investors to set up their manufacturing facility and a strong infrastructure which will create more jobs and promote Make in India.

This will bring in infrastructure, and technology which will help create a sustainable and environment-friendly EV brand.

"We receive over 3500 daily calls from across the nation on the AUTO i CARE app and South Zone ranks at the top with maximum number of distress calls, followed by West Zone and North Zone respectively," he further added. The bootstrapped business has also raised undisclosed funds for expansion and for deeper penetration in the Indian market, with one-stop roadside assistance solutions and company diversification plans.

Conceptualized in 2015, by Sagar Joshi who is an automobile engineer, AUTO i CARE is bringing the unregimented and unorganized Road Side Assistance market under one umbrella to provide travelers with assistance within 20 mins. AUTO i CARE has 2 affiliated garages every 10 kms putting them in the right position to help travelers at short notice.

The app helps the customers with their planned car servicing as well as unplanned car troubles. With the new upgrade, consumers will be able to choose from various options like a company service center, authorized service centers, multi-car service centers and nearby local garages anywhere in the country.

