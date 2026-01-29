PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 29: DroneVerse Aviation Pvt. Ltd., an Indian defence technology company, announced the strategic deployment of their indigenous AI Gunshot Detection and Autonomous Drone Response System by the Indian Army. This evaluation and deployment aims to bolster operational speed, accuracy, and soldier safety in high-threat environments. DroneVerse has developed this system in partnership with Triangula, a global leader in AI-driven acoustic threat detection, under a structured Transfer of Technology (ToT) and co-development framework for the Indian market. The solution has achieved over 90% indigenous content across both sensor hardware and drone platforms. Core elements--including acoustic sensors, electronics, UAV airframes, avionics, autonomy software, and system integration--are designed and manufactured in India, ensuring supply-chain security and long-term sustainment aligned with national self-reliance objectives.

Speaking on the deployment, Mr Pawan Khatri, Founder & CEO, DroneVerse Aviation Pvt. Ltd., said, "In modern combat, situational awareness and reaction time are the difference between life and death. Our focus is operational speed, accuracy, and soldier safety, delivering intelligence when seconds matter most. By achieving over 90% indigenisation, we are ensuring that the Indian Armed Forces have a secure, self-reliant tactical advantage that performs reliably in the most complex terrain." DroneVerse's AI-enabled system detects and classifies small-arms fire, sniper shots, mortars, and artillery, and autonomously deploys drones to provide real-time aerial intelligence. Using distributed acoustic sensors combined with a large AI-trained acoustic library, the system triangulates hostile fire within seconds and automatically generates precise grid coordinates. Using secure communication protocols, these coordinates are transmitted to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which autonomously launches in under four seconds and navigates directly to the source of fire. The UAV streams live electro-optical and thermal imagery to commanders on the ground, using onboard AI to identify human activity and deliver actionable intelligence in real time. The drone is capable of dropping ammunition on the target once the enemy is confirmed, destroying the threat immediately and offers up to 90 minutes of endurance. The drone is equipped with day/night cameras with infrared illumination, enabling reliable operations in adverse weather conditions, including rain and snow.

The capability has been tested and validated under Indian operational and terrain conditions, including complex acoustic environments. Following successful evaluations with multiple Indian Army units across the Northern and Eastern Commands, as well as the National Security Guard, Border Security Force, paramilitary, and police forces, phased deployments are expected across high-risk operational zones and critical installations. About DroneVerse Aviation Pvt. Ltd. DroneVerse Aviation Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian defence technology company focused on indigenous drone & counter drone systems having the largest government authorised drone infrastructure in training across India.