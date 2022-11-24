Avancer Consulting, Indian arm of US-based identity security company Avancer Corporation, expands its presence in India to promote Identity Governance

New Delhi (India), November 24 (ANI/PNN): Avancer Consulting Services Private Limited, the Indian arm of Avancer Corp., a New Jersey, US- based leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is expanding its services in India, by providing consulting-based and value-added identity security and cybersecurity offerings.

Leveraging the technological expertise of Avancer Corp., Avancer Consulting is expanding into the Indian market to provide customised identity security solutions. With close to two decades of experience in the US market, Avancer's IAM experts are adept at addressing varied identity security challenges through the strategic deployment of the latest technological solutions and products.

Avancer provides consulting-based solutions for key identity security challenges, aligning them with business goals and regulatory compliances. Some of the core offerings of the company include - User Provisioning, Role Management, Password Management, Access Recertification, Single-Sign-On (SSO), Multifactor Authentication (MFA), Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Integration, Vulnerability Scanning, Penetration Testing, Assessment Services, Implementation Services, Migration & Upgrades, and Managed Services, among others. The company has extensive experience in servicing clients from the healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunication sectors, providing customer-centric technology to prevent data breaches, minimise cyber threats and enhance productivity and compliance.

As an integrator of identity and access management technology, the company has collaborated with various well- known technology providers including SailPoint, PingIdentity, Microsoft, CyberArk, Saviynt, and others. Some of the companies serviced by Avancer in the US include SBI, HSBC, WR Berkely, Mutual of America, Atlanticare Health System, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and LA Philharmonic.

Organisations in the post-COVID era are shifting towards a hybrid workforce and faster digital transformation, which is resulting in managing users, access points, data, and applications as an overwhelming task for the in- house IT teams. This is providing gaps for hackers and people with malicious intent to target vulnerable systems and networks and poorly managed access controls, causing large-scale data breaches, ransomware, and malware attacks. Enterprises, especially those with minimal or inadequate identity security systems are becoming easy targets for cybercriminals. Further, along with cybercriminal activities, insider threat (including current employees, past employees, contractors, and vendors) has also emerged as a unique challenge in India, due to inadequate attention to access controls and govern identities using manual processes.

Identity security has, therefore, become a critical feature to help organisations minimise identity-related vulnerabilities and challenges for maintaining digital security posture in the post-COVID-19 world. In fact, the cloud-based IAM market is witnessing substantial growth in this region due to the advances in the integration of various applications and services in the cloud. Further, the market value of India's identity and access management products is estimated to cross INR 12 billion by 2025, as per Statista.

"As the scope of identity security increases in the face of growing cybersecurity threats, adoption of remote working, reliance on cloud services and devices, it has also become imperative to have an agile and updated IAM platform. Such a platform enables users to access enterprise systems in a secure manner in any given environment, including multi-cloud and hybrid, multiple devices, remote work, and IT ecosystem. Further, in today's post-COVID era, companies have found that identity security is able to provide multiple layers of protection that includes reducing risk, enhancing the experience of workers, and most importantly, automating IT processes," said Rajesh Mittal, Chief Technology Officer, Avancer Corp.

Stressing on the value-proposition of the company, Rajesh Mittal further said, "While most IAM solution providers focus on solution-based (such as Zero Trust) or product-based (such as SailPoint or PingIdentity) services, at Avancer, we provide consulting-based solutions that address the key identity security challenges of an organisation, along with aligning them with the business goals and regulatory compliances that the organisation needs to adhere to, within the allocated budget and deadline."

With an aim to partner with Indian organisations to help them in their digital transformation journey in a secure manner, Avancer is extending its services in India with a focus on maximising a company's security program, along with optimising the company's ROI in IAM technology.

For garnering higher footprints in India, Avancer is planning to invest around USD 5 million in the next five years. It has also hired Amros Consulting LLP, a New-Delhi based investment banking company, to collaborate in its expansion plans in India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)