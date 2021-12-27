Axis Bank's Young Banker Program starts admissions for February 2022 batch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of BFSI with Axis Bank, open admissions for their one-of-a-kind job-ready program, the Axis Bank Young Bankers Program, February 2022 batch.

The program started in 2012 with a vision to groom individuals aspiring for a banking career into young bankers in India. With over 9000 success stories of candidates absorbed by Axis Bank, this job-ready training program was created by experienced senior faculty at Manipal Academy of BFSI.

The course is curated to enable the talent pool of young bankers to be first-day-first-hour job-ready, a unique proposition of Manipal Academy of BFSI to its clients. Over the years, past graduates of the ABYB Program have successfully progressed to the Branch Manager level.

In February 2022, the program will curate its 19th batch of young bankers. An ideal launchpad for graduates and postgraduates, this one-year program is focused on training individuals from any field into young bankers with new-age BFSI domain expertise and trained in-depth to be first-day-job-ready with sales competence.

On successful completion, participants are awarded a Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking Services from the prestigious Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an institute of Eminence.

Graduating from the program allows candidates to be absorbed by Axis Bank, one of India's leading banking and financial services company as an assistant manager with the role of a Branch Relationship Officer (BRO).

The program is divided into three core segments to help participants equip themselves to succeed in their BFSI careers. In the first six months, the leaner is trained on campus. They are taught through expert lectures, e-learning modules, model branch simulations, case studies, field visits, Finacle training, and sessions conducted by industry experts. This is followed by a three-month internship at Axis Bank where the learner is trained through observations and shadowing professionals in real-time.

The participant is also paired with a mentor from Manipal's expert faculty, ensuring a well-rounded and guided internship experience. The last segment of the program involves on-the-job training at Axis Bank complete with a structured mentorship and team support to ensure the individual aligns to the role expectations.

Dr Thammaiah Chekkera, Pro-Vice-Chancellor - MAHE & Director - Manipal Academy of BFSI, says, "We are excited to open admissions for the 19th batch of the ABYB program. The program has seen many successes with past graduates today at leadership positions of Branch Managers across the country. Our program is designed to create job-ready professionals equipped with the right strategic, operational and sales capabilities to succeed in their role as a Branch Relationship Officer with first-day-first-hour productivity. We endeavour to build and nurture the BFSI talent pool training freshers and young professionals with the right skills to be successful in their banking careers."

The ABYB program is administered in Manipal Academy of Banking and Finance at their state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru. A program centered on the holistic development of the participant, the course also includes campus to corporate workshops, gender sensitization sessions, business language and etiquette training, NISM - Depository Operations Certification, NISM - Mutual Funds Distribution (AMFI) Certification, Inter-Vertical Competitions, and CSR activities in association with Axis Foundation Wellness Program(s).

For more information, eligibility, and admission details, log on to the (https://axisbank.myamcat.com) Axis Bank Young Bankers Program website or email your queries to contact@axisyoungbankers.com with ABYB February 2022 as the subject.

