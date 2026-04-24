VMPL New Delhi [India], April 23: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has launched the Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II . This New Fund Offer (NFO) is designed to capitalize on long-term capital appreciation by investing in a robust portfolio of high-growth companies across the market spectrum. The NFO period is open till April 27, 2026. The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is benchmarked against the NSE Nifty 200 Index. With a mandate to maintain a minimum of 80% exposure to equities, the fund aims to outperform the market through high-conviction stock picking and rigorous fundamental research. The remaining 20% of the corpus provides the flexibility to invest in debt instruments and money market papers to balance the portfolio's risk-return profile.

The fund builds upon the success of the existing Diversified Equity Fund , which recently received a 4-star rating from Morningstar for its consistent outperformance of the Nifty 200 Index across multiple market cycles. Key Features of the Fund: - Active Management: Driven by a team of in-house analysts with a proven track record of outperforming benchmarks. - Diversified Exposure: Strategic allocation across sectors including Financial Services (24.6%), Infrastructure (11.2%), and Pharmaceuticals (6.6%). - Sustainability Focused: Integration of proprietary ESG scores to ensure long-term business viability and ethical growth. - Accessibility: Initially available through premium ULIP offerings such as the Online Savings Plan (UIN: 104L098V06), Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (UIN: 104L131V01), Axis Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V04), and Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns ULIP (UIN: 104L128V01)

Sachin Bajaj, Executive Vice President & Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance, said: "In today's dynamic markets, our Diversified Equity Fund focuses on a multi-cap approach to unlock strong long-term value by harnessing opportunities across all market caps. This fund is relevant now more than ever, providing the agility required to mitigate concentration risks while capturing upside potential." The Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II is suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon, a high-risk appetite, and a preference for actively managed equity exposure. It is particularly relevant for those seeking diversification, professional fund management, and the combined benefits of protection and market-linked growth through ULIPs.

Customers can access the New Fund Offer by visiting - Axis Max Life Diversified Equity Fund II About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. Over two decades, the Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer-centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 33,223 crore.

IRDAI Registration No.: 104 Company Information Number: U74899HR2000PLC143012 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)