VMPL New Delhi [India], July 3: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has scaled a significant business milestone by achieving ₹ 2 Lakh crores of Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30th June, 2026, registering 10.5% growth rate year-on-year. The milestone reflects the Company's disciplined investment philosophy, customer-first approach, and sustained business growth momentum. The Company's AUM growth has been driven by a strong focus on customer-centric solutions, diversified distribution, product innovation, and a technology-led operating model. Over the years, Axis Max Life has built a resilient investment portfolio by combining prudent risk management with disciplined asset allocation across Government Securities, Corporate Bonds, Equities, Commercial Real Estate, Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). The Company has also embedded ESG considerations into its investment framework as part of its responsible investing approach.

Sachin Bajaj, Chief Investments Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "Crossing ₹2 lakh crore in Assets Under Management is a reflection of the trust millions of customers have placed in us. This achievement reflects not only sustained business growth but also the strength of our investment performance, driven by disciplined asset allocation, robust risk management, and a long-term investment philosophy that has enabled our funds to deliver consistent returns over the years. At Axis Max Life, every investment decision is guided by a singular objective of protecting our customers' long-term financial security through strong governance, prudent portfolio management, and consistent execution. As we continue to scale, our focus remains firmly on customer obsession, delivering sustainable value, and strengthening customer confidence at every stage of their financial journey."

The milestone comes amid another year of strong business performance. As per the Company's public disclosures for FY26**, Axis Max Life reported 19% growth in Individual Adjusted First Year Premium to ₹9,885 crore, translating into an increase in private market share to 10.4%. Reinforcing its customer commitment, Axis Max Life achieved its highest-ever Individual Death Claims Paid Ratio of 99.8%* in FY26, settling 20,529 individual death claims worth ₹1,641 crore. About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (http://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104 Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)