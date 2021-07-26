AZAD Engineering wins Boeing contract to supply critical aviation components

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI/PNN): AZAD Engineering has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts for the global aerospace company's products. The contract will also enable AZAD Engineering to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers.

"We are proud to work with Boeing. The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between AZAD Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana," said Rakesh Chopdar, Owner and Managing Director, AZAD Engineering.

AZAD Engineering has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry. AZAD's technology enhancements over the years and continuous culture of quality and industrial safety have made it a trusted partner for customers across the globe. AZAD will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022.

"This is an important step in our commitment to the government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defense capabilities in the country," said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.

Industrial partnerships augment capabilities and skill development and lead to identifying new ways to drive innovation. Recently, Azad Engineering announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of $80 million over the next 36 months. This will develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem.

About AZAD Engineering

Established in 2008 by first-generation entrepreneur Rakesh Chopdar, Azad Engineering is a world-class manufacturer of highly engineered, complex, and supercritical rotating components for niche turbine and aerospace industry used for Power Generation and Aircraft OEMs. Years of combined experience and relentless pursuit of economical solutions to complex and critical manufacturing challenges have positioned Azad as an industry leader with a clear monopoly in India & catering to the world, Azad is still the ONLY qualified rotating component manufacturer in India for several high-end technology turbines to many OEM's. Azad over the last few years has focused on securing qualifications and today stands qualified for all models and frames for its client base making it the only qualified partner for its product line from India. A typical qualification process lead time is typically 3-3.5 years for a new entrant, Azad's focus on qualification has not hindered their healthy CAGR growth of 15% since its inception.

Azad, an end-to-end solution provider, has established itself as a one-stop partner for reputed global power generation & Aerospace OEMs. The company expects to deepen its relationship as a preferred partner and continue to enjoy the flagship position with a new facility coming up over the next 18 months.

Earlier in the month of June'21, Azad Engineering had successfully closed its first round of funding of USD 20 Mn from DMI Finance Pvt. Ltd, a Non-Banking Finance Company ("NBFC") founded in 2008 whose core businesses include wholesale finance.

With a mission to put India on the global radar, Azad Engineering has challenged the current mindset around manufacturing in India to establish India as a one-stop world-class facility & is keen to be the torchbearer of Indian specialized manufacturing for all the end-to-end needs of a global OEM. He envisions transforming the entire manufacturing industry using digital manufacturing and Industrial AI, right from the design process and production floor to the supply chain and administration.

