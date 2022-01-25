B.J. Arun appointed as Chairman of the TiE Global Board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): TiE Global recently announced that B.J. Arun was elected as the Chairman of the Global Board of Trustees.

San Jose-based investor and entrepreneur B.J. Arun was the Vice-Chairman of Global Board in 2021 and the President of the Silicon Valley (2019-2020). Before this, Arun was the CEO of July Systems (acquired by Cisco in 2018).

He Co-founded and was CEO of Librato (acquired by Solar Winds in 2015) and was also the Founder and CEO of California Digital, a market leader in the space of Linux-based High-Performance Computing (acquired the assets of VA Linux in 2001).

Newly appointed TiE Global Chair B.J. Arun said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted massive job losses and impacted economies around the world. As we work together to build back better, TiE is uniquely qualified and positioned to help entrepreneurs innovate and create jobs in their respective geographies. While plenty of resources exist for entrepreneurs today, TiE is unparalleled in that it is built on the core value that the most accomplished business leaders have an obligation to help the next generation of entrepreneurs succeed. It is both an honor and responsibility to be elected leader of such an august organization, especially since 2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of the founding of TiE. I am confident that with the support of my fellow trustees & TiE chapter leaders worldwide, we will make a significant impact on entrepreneurship globally."

Amit Mookim - President, TiE Mumbai said, "We at TiE Mumbai are very excited to have B.J. Arun as Chairman of the TiE Global Board. We will work alongside and continue to support entrepreneurship, boost innovation, and nurture the Startup ecosystem."

Pradeep Udhas - Past President & Board member, TiE Mumbai & Board of Trustees, TiE Global added, "We are witnessing a staggering growth momentum in the Startup sector, particularly in India. We are highly motivated for enabling an innovation-led environment with applications of deep tech in all future startup businesses through education, knowledge sharing, mentoring and funding through TiE Angels."

Murali Bukkapatnam - Vice-Chairman, TiE Global is a new member of the board. Hyderabad-based Murali is the Chairman and CEO of Volksy Technologies, an angel investor and a startup mentor. Talking about TiE, he said, "TiE Global will continue to play a key role in engaging local entrepreneurial ecosystems through well-known TiE programs like Investor Connect, TiE Women, Knowledge Series, MyStory Session, Open Mic, TiE University, TiE Young Entrepreneurs."

He further added, "I am looking forward to hosting our Flagship event, TiE Global Summit, in my home city of Hyderabad in December 2022. TGS attracts 5,000+ entrepreneurs from around the world to establish relationships, network, and identify investment possibilities."

Aside from Murali, the Global Board has gained five new members:

Dharti Desai (New York) is a Global Business Leader, Marketing Strategist, Investor, Advisor, D & I Champion, and Entrepreneur. Kiran Deshpande (Pune) has experience spanning 42 years across corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, fund-raising, R & D, and community development.

Santosh Huralikoppi (Hubli) is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and mentor.

Shankar Ram (SoCal) is an entrepreneur, mentor, and angel investor.

Sundi Natarajan (DC) is an angel investor and the Co-founder of Sparksoft that offers agile software development, testing, IV & V, cybersecurity, and Cloud-based services.

Apart from the Chairman and newly elected members, other trustees on the Global Board are Gita Dang (Delhi), PK Gulati (Dubai), Pradeep Udhas (Mumbai), and Ravi Narayan (Bangalore).

TiE is a non-profit organization focused on fostering entrepreneurship across every generation all over the world. TiE currently has 61 chapters across 14 countries with a membership base of over 13,000.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities.

The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs.

There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

