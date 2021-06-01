Bahrain tops Global financial attractiveness rankings for 3rd consecutive year

You would like to read
- Motovolt Mobility Launches India's First Fleet of Smart E-Cycles at METRO Wholesale Store in Kolkata
- Kabira Mobility set to Launch 02 Hi-Speed Electric Bikes for Indian Markets
- Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020
- Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000; India's fastest electric bikes
- Omega Seiki Mobility to set up electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bangladesh, company to invest INR 100 crores
Manama (Bahrain), June 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bahrain has topped the globally-recognised AIRINC Global 150 Cities Index financial attractiveness ranking for the third straight year, leading impressive rankings for MENA capitals - with seven leading MENA cities in the top 16 places. Aside from the capital of Bahrain in first place, other cities ranked included Riyadh, Kuwait City, Amman and Abu Dhabi.
The rankings evaluate the salary levels, cost of living, and taxes in a particular market in order to create an overall score for financial attractiveness.
The news of Bahrain's win follows its recent success in the InterNations Expat Insider 2021 survey, where the country led the GCC across different indicators that included quality of medical care, political stability, ease of settling in and job satisfaction. The country was ranked fifth globally for ease of settling in, and a high number of respondents in Bahrain said they had no immediate or future plans to return home despite the pressures of the pandemic.
The Government of Bahrain was one of the first in the region to develop an economic diversification strategy away from hydrocarbons, successfully creating an economy where more than 80% of its GDP comes from non-oil sectors, providing a broad range of opportunities for Bahrainis and expats working in the country. Bahrain has since become known for its great regional connectivity, regulatory innovation, and best-value operating costs.
AIRINC describes itself as 'the leading authority on international mobility data since 1954' and supports multi-national corporations and others with the workforce globalisation strategies. The rankings are put together by an in-house team at AIRINC who 'continuously research the costs and living conditions of many cities around the world to evaluate international mobility'.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor