Bajaj finance offers high FD rates compared to bank and post office deposits

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit) is a safe and secure form of investment, which allows investors to grow their money over time without worrying about market fluctuations. At present, with the RBI maintaining the repo rate at 4%, bank and post office savings can only fetch interest rates of up to 5.50% p.a. On the other hand, investing in a company fixed deposit like Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can help investors get attractive FD interest rates up to 6.75% p.a. along with deposit safety.
Read on to know why one should consider investing in Bajaj Finance FDs to allow their investments to grow steadily over time.
Attractive returns
When investing in market-linked options, one must keep an eye on the economic conditions constantly. In this regard, FD is safe and doesn't require monitoring as investors get the returns locked in at the rate at which one books the deposit. The current post office deposit rates vary from 5.5% for 1-3 years and 6.50% for 5 years. The figures range from 3% to 6.50% when it comes to bank FD interest rates.
Check the table below to know how an investment of Rs. 5 lakh can grow for different investors over a tenor of 60 months with (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-fees-and-interest-rates)high FD rates.
Easy online investment process
One can invest from the comfort of their homes as Bajaj Finance offers an excellent provision that has an entirely online and paperless application process in place. This allows one to save time and energy. Individuals can book their investments within minutes just by filling an online form. What's more, investing online fetches citizens below 60 years an additional 0.10% p.a. rate benefit.
Make small monthly savings
Compared to bank or post office FDs, Bajaj Finance allows one to invest in an FD like a systematic investment plan. However, in this case, one does not have to worry about market exposure. Known as a (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-systematic-deposit-plan), here, one can invest a small amount every month, just like a SIP, save and simultaneously cultivate a savings habit.
One can choose to invest a minimum of Rs. 5,000 over a tenor of 12 to 60 months. Here, each of the payments is like booking a new FD. Every deposit is treated as a different FD, and the deposit amount will be auto-debited every month on the selected date from the depositor's account. SDP offers two variants for payout options, a single maturity scheme and a monthly maturity scheme. If one wishes to get a lump sum at maturity, then the Single Maturity Scheme is a wise choice. But, to generate a monthly income from one's investments, the Monthly Maturity Scheme is a more suitable option.
Credible investment tool
Bajaj Finance FD is accredited with the highest stability rating of FAAA and MAAA from CRISIL and ICRA, ensuring that one's savings are in a safe investment environment, irrespective of ongoing market risks.
These stability ratings ensure that investors savings are parked in a safe environment, irrespective of the instability of financial markets.
Therefore, individuals can easily invest in a (https://www.bajajfinserv.in/fixed-deposit-application-form?ProductName=FD%27) to benefit from high FD interest rates and a suite of other features.
