Bajaj Finserv EMI Store offers Samsung refrigerators on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 890

You would like to read
- Star Air launches non-stop flight services to Surat from Belagavi and Ajmer (Kishangarh)
- Surat girl, Kruti Dharaiya wins the Geek Goddess 2020 champion's trophy beating 70,000 women coder
- SITEX Expo: First state-wide physical exhibition to be held in Surat by SGCCI after the lockdown
- Surat pays tribute to the brave Martyrs of Pulwama
- Surat's Bhanderi Lab Grown Diamonds, a prominent name in the CVD Diamond industry is participating in the Sparkle Exhibition
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced exciting EMI deals on a wide variety of Samsung refrigerators for its customers. The 'EMI only' online shopping platform is offering (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/samsung-refrigerator.html) Samsung refrigerator on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 890.
Samsung refrigerators are known for their excellent features and modern technology. Most of the refrigerators come equipped with digital inverters, all-round cleaning, convertible 5-in-1 models, and patented technology to offer better and sustainable cooling inside the refrigerators.
Furthermore, customers can choose a (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/samsung-double-door-refrigerators.html) Samsung double door fridge, or a single door refrigerator based on their requirements. One can also find the Samsung side-by-side refrigerators, or the premium French door models.
There is a model for everyone, depending on their preference, budget, and style. The best part, customers can purchase their preferred Samsung refrigerator on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and get it home delivered without paying any additional cost.
Below mentioned are the top-selling Samsung refrigerators available on EMI Store:
Samsung 212-litre 5-star Double Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 890
Samsung 198-litre 5-star Single Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 1,000
Samsung 198-litre 3-star Single Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 1,025
Samsung 386-litre 2-star Double Door refrigerator on EMIs starting Rs 2,333
Customers can buy Samsung refrigerator online in cities like Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store EMI Store.
By shopping on the EMI Store, customers get access to a host of benefits such as:
The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase Samsung refrigerator online from stores nearby and get it home delivered quickly*.
Customers will be able to purchase on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.
Buyers can also opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.
All one must do is log in to their EMI Store account using the registered mobile number, select a Samsung refrigerator and add it to cart. At the payment window, customers must choose the EMI tenor, and then add delivery address. An OTP is sent to one's registered mobile number for verification. After reviewing terms and conditions, customers can click on 'Buy Now' and then the purchase is complete.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.
Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals.
Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/) www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor