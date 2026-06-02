NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 2: Bangalore Watch Company introduces a watch made of captured carbon from the atmosphere. This is the first in the world that any watch brand has used carbon capture to tell the story of the carbon consequences of our urban lifestyles through a high-quality wearable artefact. "When we launched the Peninsula collection in 2025, it was about celebrating the mountains, oceans, and forests. This time, we are shifting our focus to cities. Our cities are home to just 2% of the worlds' population but contribute 70% of the carbon footprint. Peninsula Carbon is a reminder of that reality", said Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of the brand.

For this project, the brand has developed a proprietary material called ReforgeCarbon; each dial is formed by compressing carbon fibres and recovered carbon black under high pressure, creating a material that is lightweight, durable, and visually distinct from conventional carbon fibre materials. Recovered carbon black (rCB) is a carbon material created by processing industrial waste and byproducts that would otherwise be burned and released into the atmosphere. We are proud of our material contribution to this project with Bangalore Watch Company, said Tejas Sidnal, CEO and Founder of CarbonCraft, a Bangalore based material science company that worked with Bangalore Watch Company on this project.

"For most human history, we did not live in permanent settlements. But today, the cities are the engines of economic growth and human ambition' the biggest consequence of this is Carbon. Peninsula Carbon begins with that reality. It is not a sustainability argument, but a cultural statement. We have taken actual particulate matter and turned it into a precision object for our wrists," says Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of the brand. The watch also replaces the traditional minute track with a mock-AQI meter. With numbers and colors graduating from 50 in green, all the way to 500 in deep red. The watch is made from 316L surgical grade stainless steel, paired with a super-domed scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. It is built for up to 200 Meters of water-resistance. The watch is also powered by a Swiss-made Automatic Movement that is regulated and tested to the highest standards at the brand's watchmaking workshop in Bangalore.

The Peninsula Carbon is offered as a single execution, a limited edition of 100 pieces. Each watch carries its own unique dial structure, shaped by the process that forms it. No two watches will look alike, and every piece is individually numbered. The Peninsula Carbon watch will be priced at INR 2,83,000 and can be ordered via the brand's website starting on 26th May 2026. About Bangalore Watch Company Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes.

With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India's first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking. Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries.

For purchase assistance: Email: hello@bangalorewatchco.in Phone: +91-998-008-1635 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)