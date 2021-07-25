Bani Pasricha's latest collection NINA launched in Turkey

You would like to read
- Navoday Enterprises Ltd. IPO to open on 14 June
- Startup UNI brings architects, consumers on single platform for custom-built home designs
- IGP.com unveils exclusive Raksha Bandhan collection, offers more than 2,000 plus Rakhi designs
- Bollywood beauty Lara Dutta scorched the Lakme Fashion Week ramp as Showstopper for Designer Sanjukta Dutta
- Platinum Jewellery Styles inspired by Emmy nominated TV Shows: Emily in Paris, Bridgerton and The Crown
Cappadocia [Turkey], July 25 (ANI/PNN): Started by a biotechnologist in the year 2010, BANI COUTURE is a reputed fashion house in Delhi that is centred on the concept of the dual nature of women as strong and independent, yet nurturing and caring.
The brand found its foothold in the industry through its founder, artist and designer Bani Pasricha herself, who was inspired by her mother Nina. To attribute due respect and recognition to her 'muse', she dedicated a special collection to her mother by the name 'Nina' which is based on the theme of inspiration of a woman who strives for power, actualizes it and uses it to bring about change in society.
BANI COUTURE reflects the true essence of both vintage and contemporary designs. The brand found its popularity through one of its 'signature red gowns' which has been worn by several celebrities as well as showcased in various international runways events.
For its founder, success did not come overnight. She pursued her education in the field of Bio-technology but her interest in the world of fashion gave her the courage to take a leap of faith and explore her creative zeal for design and styling. She enrolled herself for a course in London College of Fashion, post which she started her own label by the name 'Fede by Bani' which was later changed to her name itself and known as BANI COUTURE.
Some of the well-known collections of the brand are India Beach Fashion week (2012) launched in Goa; Royal Saga (2019) launched in Cannes Film Festival; the Pharaoh's (2020) launched as its first digital edition in Paris Fashion Week and Collection NINA (2021) launched as a digital edition. Bani Pasricha has collaborated with various fashion magazines and celebrities such as Raveena Tandon, Guru Randhawa, Rashmi Desai, Karishma Tanna, Sophie Choudhary, Esha Gupta to name a few.
The style and colours of the brand are sharply structured and defined by vibrant tones of red, yellow, mauve, pink and sunshine yellow as well as royal colours such as midnight blue and black, pristine white which reflects a blend of unconventional spirit that finds its roots in tradition. BANI COUTURE can be aptly described as an 'art of nature' weaved together in the form of a fabric exemplifying the connection between Indian and fusion wear that caters to the needs of a modern woman reflecting the elements of nature, culture and travel.
It is a well-known fact that recognition is succeeded by rewards. Bani Pasricha is the recipient of the RC Dalal Memorial Award which is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards of the India Fashion Week, London. Recently she has been recognised and awarded as the 'woman of substance 2021' by First India News, a regional news channel based in Rajasthan.
For Bani, "fashion is not just about following trends. It reflects the personality of the individual who is wearing it. Fashion is all about what makes you comfortable. You can walk with confidence in a room full of people if you are comfortable. Having said that, fashion is all about experimenting with new looks because it is the quirky style statement that makes you unique from others."
As a growing fashion house in the country, today BANI COUTURE has started building its ethos of social enterprise to promote responsible and sustainable fashion as well as promote its narrative of the brand through its collection of designs and styles.
To know more about BANI COUTURE, please visit:
Website: (https://banicouture.com/)
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/bani.pasricha/)
Facebook:(https://www.facebook.com/banicouture/)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor