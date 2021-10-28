BCC Group reformatting as a full-fledged realty firm

Diversification is nothing but entering new markets with new products. A company's diversification strategy can be either in its related business or unrelated fresh domain. However, related diversification makes more sense as chances of success is more and helps the firm go full circle.

The young and enterprising CEO of the UAE-based BCC Group, Amjad Sithara, has taken a wiser decision by diversifying in segments closely related to his core area of manpower service, majority of the workforce having in-depth exposure in construction.

Footed strong in manpower service business in the emirates, the BCC group is blessed with human resources in abundance. No wonder, the BCC Group has recently ventured into a labour-intensive construction domain besides lunching an aesthetic-centric interior fit out division also.

Announcing his diversification plans earlier this month, Amjad Sithara has told the Dubai media that his firm would continue to hold good to their committed vision on quality and perfection in every bit of execution, right from designing till handing over of the key to spaces built by them.

"We not only craft sought-after and serene spaces but also build sustainable relationships with our clients. It is not just a commitment but a responsible execution that would create an enviable and enduring asset for generations," Amjad told the media.

The technical professionalism with the finest possible craftmanship, BCC is all set to construct hallmark spaces that blends environment and architecture in its perfect mix. Timely delivery with utmost satisfaction and after-key-service are a sure bet for the client for his investment, he assured.

He said transparent dealings, value-for-money, on-time delivery, and quality execution are the fundamentals on which BCC Group would build spaces of world-class amenities and joyful living.

Having proven its mettle in manpower, considered the base strength of a realty firm, the BCC Group is upgrading as a 360-degree construction company and aims to scale up as a turn-key project management firm.

BCC Group claims to have a uniquely diverse multi-domain portfolio that covers planning, designing, layout approval, architectural design, construction, fine-tuning and interior design.

Equipped with a bunch of professionals and skilled workforce, BCC Group is in a perfect position to undertake designing to construction to and turn-key projects.BCC Group's footing as a state-of-the-art construction company is with a seasoned assurance of delivering quality and timely solutions in the realty industry of UAE.

