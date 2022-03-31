Beat of Life Entertainment honoured for Outstanding Contribution in the field of Education.

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/TPT): Beat of Life Entertainment has been awarded the Asian Education Award in the year 2022 for its outstanding contributions in the field of education. The award was given for telecasting and delivering both online and offline classes to schoolchildren via social media platforms and television. The Asian Education Awards was held on March 26, 2022 as part of a virtual conference with thousands of nominations and was hosted by a Senior Lecturer from Malaysia, Professor from Tamil Nadu and Motivational Experts.
Education is Power
Only a well-educated person can create a good society. So education is a source of power. Piyush Sagar of Beat of Life Entertainment and his team have been doing commendable work in the field of education, with the same goal in mind: to help people build the best lives possible. Because Beat of Life Entertainment understands the value of education in one's life.
How to Make Education Digital
In this digital age where everything is online, education needs to be digitalized too. Today, all children's mindsets are becoming digitally active; The way they are connected to their mobile phones today is in some way affecting their education. Beat of Life Entertainment, taking this matter seriously are developing educational videos & digital platforms for children's mental health, where they can get access to knowledge through which they can build a better future for themselves. This is why Beat of Life Entertainment has always had the goal of becoming a source of digital educational medium and solution for children.
