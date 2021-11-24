Bengal's Actor signed for upcoming Telegu Movie "Bail Pass"

You would like to read
- Sri Adhikari Brothers Group partners with DistroTV to reach UK, Europe and US
- Sri Adhikari Brothers' web film "Dheet Patangey" streaming on Disney Hotstar Sound Track Making Waves directed by Ravi Adhikari
- Sagar Celebrity Management collaborates with Universal Studio Hollywood and international brand Cartier to accomplish strong business growth
- Sri Adhikari Brothers lead support for women employment across all roles in Film and TV Production
- B.L. Agro unveils limited edition packs of its mustard oil brand 'Bail Kolhu' with a Meet and Greet contest
New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Actor Ragini Sutradhar is all set for the shoot of her upcoming Telugu movie titled 'Bail Pass.'
The movie is produced by Universal Brothers Group Production House and has a long ensemble star cast such as Hari Vishnu, Satya Raj, Jaggpati Babu, Antony, Nassar, Parsad alongside Ragini Sutradhar in prominent leadership roles.
Currently, Ragini is busy shooting in Dubai, UAE for her upcoming Bollywood Project. She will be seen working opposite Rony Singh in the much-awaited music video. The actress will commence the shoot for her Telugu movie once she is back in India. Ragini also seems excited about the film and is leaving no stones unturned. She has decided to take training and Telugu learning classes to make her character look more realistic and to connect with the Telugu audience.
The whole team of the project has also planned to organize a 'Mahurat' before the shooting in Hyderabad commences. As per the team, they would also shoot some of the significant scenes of the movie in the beautiful Northern State of Uttar Pradesh. Known for her roles in regional cinema in films like Hari Om Hari, Khayyum Bhai, Mu Eka Tumara, and Dekha Hela Prema Hela, Ragni has indeed made a name for herself in the industry with her choice of films and her stellar performance. To her credit, she has also worked in Bengali and Odia films as well.
Talking about her much-awaited movie Ragini Sutradhar says, "I am all excited for this big project and I cannot wait for the shoot to start. From watching Telugu movies to getting this big opportunity to work on such a grand project, this is truly a dream come true for me. I hope I will be able to do justice to my role and people love my work."
The story of the movie is written by Vijay Mallya and the movie will be directed by Abhilash Gupta and will be released in several languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam apart from Telugu. As per the team, the movie will have a mega release and will be released in over 4000 screens across India. Apart from Bail Pass, Ragini Sutradhar also has an Odia movie in her pipeline.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor