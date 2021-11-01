Bengaluru based SaaS startup Treflo launches GST invoicing application for MSMEs at zero cost

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 1 (ANI/PNN): (https://www.treflo.com/?utm_campaign=launch-pr1) Treflo, a Bangalore-based SaaS startup, today announced the launch of a 'free GST invoice app' for MSMEs.

Treflo is rolling out the tool for free to reach out to India's 64+ million MSMEs. To make GST invoices, MSMEs can log in and register their customers by entering their GST numbers. After that, it can be made available to customers on Whatsapp, through email, or via SMS. It also offers inventory updates, which makes it convenient for businesses. MSMEs can save over 70% of their time with this productivity tool.

As GST registered business owners in India, the founders of Treflo realized how challenging it is to manage accounts and to deal with portals that fail at precarious points. That is when the company began developing a solution to automate some of the painful daily tasks and eliminate time-consuming processes.

"For India to reach $5 trillion in economic activity by 2025, MSMEs must be supported, digitized, as they form the backbone of our economy. Our free GST invoice app is one step in this direction. We aim to create a one-stop platform that allows businesses to manage their accounts more efficiently, embrace digitalization, and get insights for business growth, all while monitoring compliances and other activities more easily. With Treflo, we want to offer software and technology solutions for MSMEs, including mobility, artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice-activated digital assistants, among others", said Rahul Meena, Founder and Technology Head, Treflo.

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Garg, Product Head, Treflo, said, "The biggest hurdle to technology adoption is a poor digital understanding. We have been obsessed with making tools that are so intuitive that they do not require steep learning curves to ensure ease of use and to reduce compliance time. Having successfully launched B2B enterprise software for some of the very best in the industry, the team's broad experience in the space makes this ambitious goal very achievable".

The company also plans to introduce E-way bill automation in November. Treflo's proprietary technology will make it easy for business owners to create an E-way bill for GST invoices in less than a minute. The company aims to help MSMEs expand and manage their businesses more efficiently with the help of their adaptable Business management solutions.

It is also developing technology solutions to fill the void created by the rapid penetration of mobile & internet in India, the introduction of streamlined indirect taxation and compliances in the form of GST, and the growing trend of small & large traders adopting technology.

Treflo is a leading B2B SaaS solutions company focused on providing a single unified Business Management Platform for MSMEs in order to bring the magic sauce of finance & operational management of large organized businesses to MSMEs. Treflo is building products that tie into the current workflow of a Small and Medium Business, integrate and play well with other tools that such Businesses use to manage their daily activities, and ultimately focus on their growth with the help of ML-powered insights for managing their Cash-Flow better.

Founded by IIIT Gwalior Alumnus Rahul Meena, Former B2B Sales Head at Zefo Sagar Dash, Former Amazon Senior Engineer Ankit Garg, and University of Milan Alumnus Pradeep Bhat, Treflo is at the forefront of solving Cash Flow challenges which the founding team struggled with while running and growing several Trade Businesses in India, after validation, they realized the scale & complexity of the problem.

Treflo's Solutions have the potential to save over 3 Million hours a month for MSMEs in India by reducing the time it takes to perform activities such as creating an e-way bill. But finding a solution that works for companies of all sizes requires small careful steps; for the first step, the founding team bunched together, coming from diverse Educational & Cultural Backgrounds, to find the ultimate solution.

For more information, visit (https://www.treflo.com), or contact media@treflo.com

