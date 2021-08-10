Bhutani Group sells record number of 1000 units at Bhutani Alphathum in a day

You would like to read
- Bhutani: Revolutionising the commercial realty
- Dr Tanveer Bhutani, a super specialist Orthopaedic, sharing his tips on ascertaining safety in sports
- Bhutani Group launches Johari Bazaar
- Sunflame Healthy Bites announces Season 2: Immunity Booster Special
- Ashish Mehta is helping big corporations to an ordinary man with his vedic knowledge of Astro-Vastu
New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 10 (ANI/News Voir): Despite the market challenges, Bhutani Group, one of the leading real estate developers in India, has successfully sold-out record breaking 1000 units of commercial spaces at Bhutani Alphathum in Noida.
Bhutani Group has achieved this stupendous milestone at the time when real estate sector has been badly hit due to the COVID-19 and especially the commercial real estate segment has been said to be facing low demand due to the view of commercial property investment as a risky, unviable investment during the pandemic. However, even in these depressing times, the sales success of Bhutani Group at Bhutani Alphathum has demonstrated the growing confidence of the investors in commercial properties by trusted and reliable brand in the real estate sector.
A visibly upbeat Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer at Bhutani Group said, "We are proud of our entire sales team including the channel partners and their collective contributions towards our superb sales achievement at Bhutani Alphathum. I also take this opportunity to recognise their extraordinary efforts and a series of successful sales campaigns spreading positive vibes amongst the buyers, which have made us garner record number of continuing sales. We are receiving an overwhelming response to our unique project offerings and our sales offices are abuzz with enquiries. It is truly encouraging and we are set to achieve further improvement in our day-to-day number of sales."
Bhutani Alphathum is the finest layout design commercial property with one of the largest infinity pools in India. Located at Sector 90, Noida, Bhutani Alphathum is well-planned for IT, ITes or MNCs.
This story is provided by News Voir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Voir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor