Big Bloc Construction partners with SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To promote mutual growth and business expansion in global construction markets, Siam Cement Group (SCG) announces partnership with BIGBLOC CONSTRUCTION LIMITED.

The MOU is signed between the companies for the purpose of marketing AAC Panels & other building materials.

The collaboration between BIGBLOC and SCG is to do a joint market survey & pre-marketing of AAC Panels in India. Through this alliance, BIGBLOC expects to create a foundation for its business development in the new product Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Panel (AAC Panel), along with other products with support from SCG in the pre-marketing phase. Utilizing the USPs of both the companies, BIGBLOC and SCG will share product knowledge, technical support, solutions designing, and techno-commercial offerings.

Commenting on the association, Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BIGBLOC Construction Limited said, "We are absolutely elated to announce our inaugural joint collaboration with Siam Cement Group (SCG) with the purpose of entering new markets and expanding ourselves with our diversified product lines. We are the leading manufacturer of AAC Blocks in India and AAC Panels is a new age building material which will further enhance speed and quality of construction. We are fully capable of catering to more demand and hence we look forward to scale up by further promoting our product basket. SCG is without a doubt the best for the purpose since it is one of the largest cement and building material companies in Thailand and Southeast Asia. We look forward to the success of this wonderful opportunity which is mutually beneficial for both of our businesses."

India is a promising market for construction related products, it holds even more potential in recent times on the back of the Government's stimulus to the infrastructure segment with an intent to support the contracting GDP. BIGBLOC and SCG together plan various marketing activities for their products in due course.

Incorporated in 2015, (https://www.nxtbloc.in/pages/company-profile) Bigbloc Construction Limited, is a significant player in the construction market of the western India in producing green building products and solutions. The organization has committed to render its expertise, technologies, sales, and marketing channels in India as a part of the joint venture. The Company will also provide its business networks such as architects, contractors, applicators, and project developers/owners, to promote and distribute SCG's products.

