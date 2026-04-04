VMPL New Delhi [India], April 4: Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain infrastructure provider, today reiterated its longstanding commitment to user safety and responsible trading by reinforcing comprehensive guidance to help retail users identify, avoid, and report impersonation fraud. Central to its ongoing effort is Binance Verify -- its official channel-authentication tool, which has been freely accessible to all users worldwide since its launch, with no account or login required. The tool allows any individual to instantly confirm whether a domain, email address, phone number, or social media handle corresponds to a verified, official Binance channel. Its unrestricted public availability reflects Binance's position that safety infrastructure is accessible to everyone, account holders and non-account holders alike, and that the first line of defence against fraud must be in the hands of every user.

Impersonation fraud has emerged as one of the most persistent threats in the digital asset space. Fraudsters routinely create lookalike profiles, clone official communications, and mimic legitimate platforms with a level of sophistication that makes detection difficult for even experienced users. The consequences -- financial loss, compromised account security, and erosion of trust in regulated platforms -- are real and significant. What this threat makes clear is that user protection cannot rest with any single party. Exchanges must build robust safeguards, regulators must maintain an informed oversight environment, and users must be equipped to exercise their own vigilance. SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance commented, "As crypto adoption deepens, we are seeing attacks that are no longer opportunistic but engineered. Bad actors are studying how users interact with platforms, mimicking familiar language, interfaces, and processes with alarming precision. That is deeply concerning, because the people being targeted are often those who are newest to crypto and most trusting.

Protecting our users is not a compliance obligation, it is a commitment we hold at the core of everything we do. Every tool we build, every advisory we issue, every awareness effort we run comes from a conviction that our users feel safe and empowered. We will continue to invest in stronger safeguards, deepen user education, work closely with industry partners, and stay ahead of emerging threats because the trust our users place in us is something we will never take for granted." Binance recognises that the integrity of the digital asset ecosystem depends on coordinated action across the industry. Lookalike domains and impersonator platforms do not merely harm the users they deceive, they damage the reputation of legitimate exchanges and complicate the regulatory environment for the sector as a whole. Binance invites regulators, industry bodies, and fellow platforms to collaborate on establishing clearer verification standards, swift reporting mechanisms for fraudulent brand misuse, and joint user-awareness initiatives that reach retail participants at scale.

Users who wish to verify the authenticity of a Binance communication can do so immediately at https://www.binance.com/en/official-verification. Users who believe they have been targeted by an impersonation attempt are encouraged to contact Binance Customer Support through official channels and to report the incident promptly. For detailed guidance on how to use the tool, visit FAQ: What Is Binance Verify? About Binance Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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