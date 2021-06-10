Biryanis and More, taking fusion flavours to the globe

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/SRV Media): Biryani is not just a dish but an emotion for most Indians, whether in India or abroad, a true Indian is always excited with the aroma of biryani.

Ramanaidu Suryadevara (Surya) has managed to transport the aroma of biryani from the streets of Vijayawada to the cities of the United States through his 300 crores worth food franchise "Biryanis and More". Biryanis and More is a food destination for every person wanting to dissolve in the flavours of Indian-American fusion food.

The company provides a livelihood to about 2000 employees from its headquarters in Vijaywada. Biryanis and More have various branches in prominent South Indian cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kakinada, Bhimavaram, Vizinagaram, Tenali, Mangalagiri and Vishakapatnam. The franchise aims to cover all prominent cities in India and have a branch in every cosmopolitan and metropolitan township becoming a household name.

Biryanis and More is a global brand under the supervision of the CEO Ramanaidu Suryadevara, the brand has restaurants in Dubai, Canada and the US taking fusion Indian food to the global market. The brand has given a twist to the traditional food menu of providing a particular cuisine to cater for a community instead it serves authentic Indian cuisine which tingles for every taste bud globally.

The company is well aware of the social and digital market and keeps itself well equipped with Online Deliveries and Own App-based Deliveries. A huge promotion of the company is done through social media targeting a huge millennial group.

The CEO of Biryanis and More, Surya is also the co-founder of Bawarchi Biryanis which has about 40+ outlets in the US and has been a huge success. The mission of his company is to provide high-quality customer service and good quality food at the fairest prices. Under his vision, Biryanis and More was awarded India's 500 startup award in 2019 and the brand has flourished ever since.

Biryanis and More is a brand with the motto extraordinary service, it takes great care of health and hygiene from preparation, to packaging, preservation and delivery. Constant hygiene checks are done to maintain the level of quality in all their Indian, Canada, UAE and US franchises.

According to Surya, their biggest success is the increase in the number of Indians who look out to dine and they being able to serve Indians with exotic flavours. He believes that in the next 10 years Biryanis and More will have branches at every nook in Indian and other countries. They aim to increase the present annual turnover of 6crs. to 75 - 100 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. The brand also plans to deliver food to villages from two-tier and three-tier cities so that even they can taste B & M quality.

Biryanis and More have consistently invested crores in the quality of the product. They believe that food has quality from the point where it is grown and how it is grown and they make sure each step is done most efficiently and hygienically. Most food is grown in B & M's farms, the goal is to not just bring exotic Indian and fusion flavours to the table but provide high-quality food as well. The CEO Suryadevara believes that "Biryanis and More aspire to serve the growing needs of the vibrant city with a special blend of authentic and unique foods doing things differently from other food enterprises".

To know more about them: www.biryanis.com

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)