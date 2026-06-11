NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, represented India at the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) Training Programme on Demonstration of EPR and Plastic Credit Systems in India held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 8-10 June 2026. Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International participated as a key resource person and industry representative, sharing India's practical experience in implementing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic packaging. The programme brought together government officials, ministers, regulators, producers, brand owners, recyclers, waste operators and sustainability experts from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to exchange knowledge and strengthen circular economy frameworks across South Asia.

As part of the programme, Mr. Ganesh led a practitioner session titled "Experience Sharing: How Indian PIBOs Operate under EPR", that provided first-hand insights into how Producers, Importers and Brand Owners (PIBOs) navigate India's evolving EPR ecosystem. The discussion covered registration and compliance management through the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) portal, engagement with recyclers, aggregators and Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs), documentation and verification processes, as well as practical challenges relating to data quality, recycler capacity, cost and regulatory compliance. The session formed part of the conference agenda focused on demonstrating India's EPR framework and operational learnings for South Asian Nations exploring on strengthening similar systems.

Mr. Ganesh also contributed to a high-level discussion on the alignment between EPR regulations and emerging plastic credit mechanisms, highlighting opportunities for collaboration between governments, industry and waste management stakeholders to accelerate circularity and improve plastic waste management outcomes across the region. Commenting on his participation, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Extended Producer Responsibility has emerged as one of the most important policy instruments for creating accountability, improving traceability and driving investment into waste management infrastructure. India's EPR journey has generated valuable learnings on collaboration between producers, recyclers, regulators and the informal sector. Platforms such as SACEP provide an important opportunity for South Asian countries to share experiences, strengthen regional cooperation and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy. As sustainability challenges increasingly transcend borders, collective action and robust EPR frameworks will play a critical role in building resource-efficient and environmentally responsible societies."

Bisleri has consistently championed sustainable waste management practices through its initiatives in plastic circularity, recycling partnerships and responsible packaging. Through participation in regional and international forums, the company continues to contribute to policy dialogue, knowledge sharing and collaborative solutions that support a more sustainable future for the region. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe, and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating a greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)