Blindwink honors the Winners of Design Excellence Awards - 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Design Excellence Awards were conceived by Blindwink to honour & celebrate the marvels of the Architecture & Interior Designing across India & recognise the talents determined to beautify & revolutionise the architecture.
Design Excellence Awards recognise the architectural excellence & wonderful aesthetic vision of the architects & designers who give life to the lifeless bricks & transform the houses, work places, towns, cities and the nation.
The awards hold a very high credibility being solely based on merits, announced post meticulous selection process, research, online survey & opinions. Design Excellence Awards, one of India's most prestigious awards, were conceived and initiated by Blindwink - Best Market Research Company in India.
The initiative was well supported by (https://brandzmagazine.com) - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner.
The list of the awardees are
Winners of Design Excellence Awards - 2021
Most Innovative Interior Designers in Maharashtra - Ashok Sharma (CEO & Principal Designer) - Homes for India Private Limited
Best Upcoming Architecture & Interior Design Firm in Chennai - Archstory - Ar. Shrinidhi Venkatavijayan (Principal Architect)
Best Emerging Architectural and Landscape Design Studio in North India - Ar. Chetan Parkash (Creative Director) - Sixteen Design Studios Pvt. Ltd.
Triumphant Emerging Architectural Firm in Tamil Nadu - R K Architects (A Group of R K Constructions) Chromepet, Chennai
Most Promising Turnkey Architects & Interior Designers - PAN India - Dreamworld Spaces
Leading Interior Designing & Architecture Firm in Mumbai - SK Design Studio
Top Ranked International Firm in Maharashtra - Ground 11 Architects
Outstanding Excellence in Architectural Design - Kerala - Sheily Haroon Architects (Bangalore and Kochi)
Young Design Icon for Excellence in Architecture & Interior Designing Projects in Maharashtra - Shubham Jain - Shri Gurudev Associates (SGA)
Most Innovative and Creative Firm in Architectural & Interior Design - The KIA Associates
Most Elegant Turnkey Interior Designing in Chennai - Branesh Arvinth (Design Obsession Studio LLP)
Most Innovative Neoclassical Architecture & Designing in Mumbai - Theta One Designs - Saachee Shetty (Principal Designer)
Most Elegant Modern Interior Designing in Agra - Greywood Interior and Developer - Nitin Gupta (CEO)
Most Innovative Home Interior & Furniture Designer in Bangalore - Ipsita Panda (Founder) - Houzeome
